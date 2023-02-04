Technology in farming is a must

Today’s column is written bearing in mind the expected debate of a private members Bill in Parliament about genetically modified organisms. It is titled “Genetically Modified Organs (Prohibition) Bill.” It is a debate in which all farmers must take interest because genetic modification of organisms (GMO) is one of the technologies used in modern biotechnology to improve agricultural production.

The government has invested a lot of money in biotechnological research including building state of the art biotechnology research laboratories in its various National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) institutes across the country. The aim was to facilitate our agricultural research scientists to find solutions to many of our farming challenges like pests, crop diseases, drought, and under-nutrition and a whole range of others.

Since 2008 Uganda has had a National Biotechnology and Bio-safety Policy. However there has always been a need for a law to guide the implementation of the policy. All countries using modern biotechnology must under international law have a Biotechnology and Bio-safety Law (The Cartagena Protocol on Bio-safety).

The law is meant to ensure safe handling, transportation and usage of modern biotechnology products. In 2017 the parliament of Uganda passed the Biotechnology and Bio-safety Bill. Unfortunately the president did not sign the bill and up to now the country is still waiting.

Meanwhile, through GMO research, our scientists under NARO have come up with interesting and positive, results such as cassava variety that is resistant to the incurable Cassava Brown Streak Disease and Cassava Mosaic, banana varieties that are resistant to Banana Bacterial Wilt, bananas with increased pro-vitamin A, bananas that are resistant to Nematodes and Weevils, Irish potatoes that are resistant to Blight, cotton that is resistant to Boll Worm attack etc.

Without the Biotechnology and Bio-safety Law in place our farmers cannot be given the pests and disease resistant crop varieties to plant.

Our banana and cassava production continues to decrease yet our population and food demand are increasing. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and World Health Organisation (WHO) agree that eating GMO food is entirely safe.