Tips for keeping chicken fresh

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Freezing is a good preservation method for supermarkets, restaurants and for consumers.
  • Chilling is used for short-term storage as the meat is kept in a refrigerator or a cold room.
  • More than 10 million chicken are slaughtered in the country annually in a trend that has recorded an upward growth.

Many consumers are attracted to poultry meat because of its low contribution to cardiovascular diseases, lack of cultural and religious inhibitions to its consumption, affordable prices, countrywide distribution of its production, its high nutrition and quality taste. The reasons for the low consumption include high poultry prices arising from costly production.

