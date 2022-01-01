Agaba beat stiff competition to win 2021 African Movie Academy award

By  Tony Mushoborozi

  • A relatively new entrant to the movie scene, 26-year-old 
    Ugandan actress Joan Agaba beat five others, including two Nigerian superstars to win the coveted award for Best Actress in a leading role at the African Movie Academy Awards held in Lagos, Nigeria at the end of November last year. 

There was an upset at the 2021 African Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) that took place on November 28, in Lagos Nigeria. Barely five years into the profession, 26-year-old Joan Agaba, competed with six other actresses from across the continent, including two Nigerian superstars and won the AMAA 2021 award for Best Actress in a leading role. Her skillful performance in Morris Mugisha’s ‘Stain’ was to thank for the award.  

