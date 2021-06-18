Arinaitwe derives happiness from making others feel good

Beata Arinaitwe opened Beatus Nail-bar in Najeera on Bulabira Road at the beginning of the year. She has not been disappointed by the reception and neither have her customers been let down by the services offered.

By Deus Bugembe

For seven years, Beata Arinaitwe woke up every morning and embraced formal employment in different roles.

As a business computing graduate from Makerere University Business School (MUBS), she landed work in radio, logistics, Uganda Telecom Limited and National Social Security Fund (NSSF) before embarking on her own dream as an entrepreneur.

A ‘nail bar’ had always been her dream for over the seven years she embraced formal employment.

The year-long lockdown sped up her thought process on starting her dream project. And with a lot of time on her hands, she had the luxury of exploring the nail craft on her own.

Early this year, when lockdown restrictions were loosened, she started Beatus Nail-bar in Najeera on Bulabira Road.

“I spent most of my lockdown doing my own nails from scrub to painting. Then I embarked on a self-discovery journey where I realised I was blessed with a talent that could help women while I also earned from it,” Arinaitwe opens up.

It was what she describes as a ‘Eureka moment.’

It was time to transform her dream into reality. Fortunately, she had been saving during her formal employment days bearing in mind she would one day live her nail bar dream.

With Shs30m to get into operation, she started ordering for machinery in bits from China.

“By January, I just could not look back,” she explains.

Saving, smart planning, focus and sacrifice had kickstarted a major chapter in Arinaitwe’s life.

Six months into the business and everything is on track although she expected some twists and turns there.

“It is hard to please everyone, some people complain about the prices while some clients are rude to my employees,” she says of her biggest challenges.

At the end of the day it’s all about perseverance when it comes to Arinaitwe’s world.

“I believe deeply that every path to realising a dream is filled with challenges but how you react to those challenges matters most,” she explains.

The nail bar is a pretty new beauty revolutionary concept in the country with not so many existing. Digging deep into her pockets for the unknown was a risk worth taking and she knows it will take time to sprout.

“Wanting more for my nail bar than my pockets can buy puts me in a delicate situation but I have learnt to take one step at a time. Business has good days and better days. Learning not to give up on bad days is key,” she explains. Having the will in her to desist from distraction and negativity keeps her going even when the tide is high, it’s that resilience that keeps her up every morning hoping for a better day.

Arinaitwe’s six- month stint in the hustle might have not been a smooth one but there are positives she can look back at and give herself a pat on the back. She employs four people, something that empowers her community and she does not take it lightly.

“Being able to give my team a way to put something on their table through employment is something I am proud of,” she says.

The business has also impacted on her life. At a personal level, the nail bar has been a turning point.

“It has opened a door to a new purpose in my life. It is sad to be broke, attaining my independence as I’m able to pay my own bills is gratifying,” she opens up.

The bar has also given Arinaitwe a deep sense of connection with her clients, especially when they leave happy.

“Making someone happy at the end of the day when they leave smiling at their beautiful nails gives me joy and a relationship with my clients,” she explains.

A client gets her nails done while taking a glass of wine at Beatus Nail Bar, Najeera. Right - Beata Arinaitwe, the proprietor of the establishment. PHOTO/DEUS BUGEMBE

When it comes to lessons grasped while running the nail bar, Arinaitwe has learnt not to take anyone for granted as you never know who you are going to learn from. Taking steps is a must if one is to expect results. It is another lesson she has put to head on top of bearing in mind that things will not always go as planned. Gratitude is a must for one to go places in whatever they are doing, and it remains her biggest lesson.

“Gratitude is the most important thing I have learnt. Be grateful for what you have every day and count your blessings instead of counting what you don’t have,” she says.

For any business to grow, garnering a reasonable clientele is significant and it comes with good marketing. Flyers are usually dropped off in traffic, beauty cosmetics shops and supermarkets across Kampala and these have helped Arinaitwe grow her customer numbers.

Social media platforms like Facebook (@Beatus Nails) and Instagram (@beatus_nails) also do a good job in catching the public’s attention.

“I also use my contact list for WhatsApp advertisement where I post regular outstanding work done at Beatus,” she says.

Arinaitwe has got a taste of what it means to survive in business as a woman, it is not a bed of roses and only one’s passion can keep them sailing. ‘’The business world is merciless especially for women, you come across people who don’t respect nor value your business from time to time. This should come as an extra motivation for women to go for their dreams. There are days you will be demotivated and others super thrilled to go make money,” she advises. She also thinks it is easier to do what puts a smile on your face than do something that stresses you every day. She also advises female entrepreneurs feeling stuck to find mentors and get help.



