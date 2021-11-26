December is a month of hope and dreams

Min Atek

By  Min Atek

What you need to know:

Previously, in times like these, children would be rehearsing for their Christmas end of year presentations

Sitting quietly in my room, I could hear the music playing in the neighbourhood as early as 6am. The music woke me up. It is hard to believe that November 2021 is soon coming to an end and December will come in with its inherent celebratory mode.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.