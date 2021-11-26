December is a month of hope and dreams

Sitting quietly in my room, I could hear the music playing in the neighbourhood as early as 6am. The music woke me up. It is hard to believe that November 2021 is soon coming to an end and December will come in with its inherent celebratory mode.

Previously, in times like these, children would be rehearsing for their Christmas end of year presentations. We would be swamped with different musicals and the search for costumes. The end of November and the start of December would see parents cancelling meetings and engagements to attend to the end of year celebrations at the children’s schools.

The mood is a lot quieter this time round. It was quiet last year, but a lot quieter this year. Some learning institutions have organised virtual end of year activities and celebrations, but we must admit it is not quite the same. A dear friend told me how the whole idea of two years of social distancing and minimal interactions has had its downsides. I am inclined to believe that human beings are communal creatures in every sense of the word. Extended periods of limited and constricted interactions with others affects us negatively.

But here we are, the second year is fast coming to an end. Children have grown. The little child in our household is fast becoming the tallest member now. Only recently, he would sit comfortably on my lap and tell me endless stories. It was not too long ago when he looked up to me because I was way taller than him. He now comfortably towers over me and his older sister.

Two years of minimal school interactions is the reality of our times. And yet this too shall pass and we will look back and pick lessons. I often challenge myself by reflecting on the biggest takeaway from the two years. I am sure there are lessons to draw from this season.

It is easy to focus on the challenges and shortcomings of the pandemic but this season has left us with the fact that even when hard times come, we learn to ride hard times. The season has taught us that whining and complaining do not necessarily change situations and, therefore, we must learn to swim faster and more deliberately.