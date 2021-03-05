Music has opened new frontiers for me- Bahati Lyrical

Clement Bahati, alias Bahati Lyrical is a budding artiste who is popular in western Uganda. He is also a member of Gist Band, a singer, songwriter and an instrumentalist who has recorded a number of songs. Gabriel Buule had a chat with him to discuss music and social life.

Take us back to when your music journey started

I started singing when I was four years. I grew up in an orphanage in Kenya and the only thing that would comfort me as a child growing up without a mother was singing.

When I came to Uganda, I joined Watoto Ministries which shaped my music career and sponsored my education in a number of schools.

Through attending music, dance and drama events in schools, churches and communities, I got the conviction that I could earn from music.

Although some teachers wanted me to focus on academics and shelve my music ambitions, I was determined. When I completed Senior Six final examinations, I joined Massive Records and I have never looked back.

Have you benefited anything from music?

Music has connected me to meaningful friends and most importantly, it has given me a source of livelihood. It is an avenue for connecting with people and it exposes one to many opportunities.

Where do you get the money to produce your songs?

I am under a record label which caters for most of the logistics required for recording, video shoots and everything else involved. Producing quality music is expensive but if you have the right team, you can pull through financial challenges.

Who is your best artiste in Uganda currently?

Allan Tonix. He is one artiste I would like to collaborate with on music projects.

Why is Uganda’s music still lagging behind on the international market?

We are our own enemies and we are failing the music industry ourselves. We are banking on selfish and short term gains. In Nigeria, Davido can tweet in celebration of Yemi’s music. Artistes support and promote each other. In Uganda, we spend so much energy bickering and bringing others down. Artistes, promoters, media and other stakeholders have a role to play in uniting artistes.

What’s your view on men who batter women?

A sane man must handle a woman with dignity. It is unacceptable to subject women to violence. Women are mothers of this nation. If you are aggrieved, walk away. It is time for men to embrace dialogue as a means of resolving conflicts as opposed to fighting like animals.

What irritates you about women?

There is no harm in loving money but when a woman worships money, it becomes difficult for such a relationship to work. I am irritated by women who love money too much.

How do you balance real life with celebrity lifestyle?

I am a star on stage , radio, studio and art related platforms. In church, social circles, market and home, I am an ordinary person.

Who is that one person you want to meet before you die?

Myself. I want to meet the new and successful version of myself. I want to grow in music career and inspire the youth.

The market is too crowded lately with so many artistes. How are you planning to beat competition?

Quality music, determination and marketing will make me beat the competition.

What is your view on men who abandon their children?

It boils down to parenting. A man from a broken marriage will have no shame in breaking women’s hearts. A poorly brought up man is likely abandon his wife and children . Men should know that children need both parents for proper upbringing.