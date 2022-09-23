Must-see highlights from the Emmy’s 2022

The red carpet season is undoubtedly one of my favourites when it comes to the social calendar. And when it comes to red carpet moments in Hollywood, you can be sure that a trend will be set, or at least you will have some great style inspiration to pick.

From the just concluded Emmy Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, and best believe, the red carpet was no short of glitz and glamour.

The major winning moments might have been at the main event, but some stars were already winning the moment they walked out of their glam sessions. These are some of the must-see looks that you will most definitely be picking some inspiration to get you through your own award season in Kampala this December.

Lizzo in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

The singer was awarded the Outstanding Competition Programme for Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls during the ceremony. Her red heavily layered tulle dress by Giambattista had all our attention. The dress featured some flare-detailed sleeves and strap heels. Her barely-there make-up look and high pony complimented the entire look.

Zendaya in Valentino and BVLGARI jewellery

Black remains one of the safest ways to pull off a red carpet look that is both a classic and statement. And that is why it is impossible not to love this black strapless number by actress Zendaya. It is timeless, elegant and everything that you want your red carpet looks to be.

Rosario Dawson

The actress turned to much-loved designer Christian Siriano for her pale pink ruffled top gown. The corset top sat beautifully over her satin floor-length skirt, which not only added definition to this look but also made for a red carpet-winner. Her minimal jewellery and silver clutch are made for the accessories on this one.

Kerry Washington

A 3D floral detailed gown was the perfect choice for the award-winning actress. It was so flawless, that we might have a hard time, not attempting to recreate this for our next red carpet affair. The mini dress was accentuated with carefully placed floral details and a trail, to give it a glamorous touch.

Sarah Niles