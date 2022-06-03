Nakayenze, Rising Woman winner, tips on value addition to coffee

Seven years ago, Nakayenze set out to change the lives of coffee farmers in the hills of Sironko District. The social, economic, religious, and cultural hardships encountered by rural women in her village compelled her to form Kalaa Mugoosi Women Empowerment Limited’.

At 22, Sandra ventured into a trade predominantly occupied by men. Today, she runs one of the most successful coffee businesses in Sironko.

What drove you into coffee growing?

At the footsteps of Mount Elgon, I witnessed the effects of child marriages, early pregnancy, domestic violence, gender discrimination, poverty and lack of economic opportunities inflicted on women. I was worried about what my future would look like. After attaining my Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Kyambogo University, my attempts to search for formal employment were not fruitful.

Four women and I took to growing Arabica Coffee. We later formed a group called Kalaamugosi Women Empowerment as a way to counter economic social and cultural challenges we were facing. Kalaamugosi is a Lugisu word loosely translated as cutting the ropes or overcoming hardships.

In 2018, Kalaamugosi registered as a company working with 2,000 coffee farmers, 32 lead farmers and two agronomists. We offer free training in best agricultural practices, coffee planting, coffee processing and quality control.

We also prioritise women-empowerment training. We work with Great Lakes Company and buy coffee from our farmers at a very good price and extend bonuses to them. We also extend agricultural inputs and coffee processing equipment to our farmers and support rural women savings groups.

We buy coffee, process, roast, and package it as Zesui Dream Coffee that is certified by Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) and is distributed across the country.

How was your experience in the Rising Woman competition?

It gave me a platform to share my story with many people. This programme has exposed me to many meaningful networks such as entrepreneurs who are doing their best to bring their dreams to life.

Looking back to when you started, has Rising Woman Programme competition had any impact on your business?

Recognition. I became one of the most recognised thriving businesswomen in the coffee sector. I am well known locally and internationally. My business has been published in leading dailies, online and independent magazines.

I won Shs5m from the competition as second Runner-Up, which I used to procure a coffee pulping machine that has since increased the volume of coffee production. This machine’s capacity has reduced the time that rural women spend on pulping coffee.

What lessons did you pick out of this experience?

Coming from the district of Sironko, I did not think I stood a chance of winning. I was surprised to be among the overall 10 winners and top winners. It is a competition with a levelled ground. Every woman stands a chance to win.

It is also important to register your business. Most women-owned businesses were left out because they were not registered. But this is not enough, a well-documented business plan is a must-have. I have also learnt the value of being informed; I learnt about this competition through social media.

If you were given a second chance, what would you do different during the competition?

I would attach photographic evidence of my business and use a better format to make my pitch. I would also encourage the sponsors of Rising Woman to make follow up checks on those companies that might not emerge as winners. There are women entrepreneurs who might not be able to make a business presentation but are running successful businesses.

You participated in the competition and won. What progress have you registered as a business and as an individual?

In 2021, we participated in a cross-country Arabica competition organised by Uganda Coffee Development Authority in partnership with British High Commission Kampala and Uganda High Commission London. Our coffee emerged the fifth runner-up out of 52 samples submitted.

We have received funding from ENABLE, the youth programme that is funded by African Development Bank and the Nordic Development Fund (NDF) that supports the youth along the value addition in agriculture. We have also since expanded our business premises.

Any future plans?

I see Kalaamugosi Women Empowerment becoming the top women led coffee business. We are committed to producing high quality coffee and services that meet international standards while promoting sustainable coffee farming best practices.