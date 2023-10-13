Planning to get married? Take these tests first

After hands start touching and couples get comfortable enough, they forget intimacy and physical attraction are not the only important things to consider before making vows.

Fahra Mawji, a marriage and family therapist, emphasises the need to checking your partner’s sexual, reproductive, and mental health before deciding to start a family, have children or get into a sexual relationship.

“Premarital health screening prepares you for any hurdles that may come your way. You are able to make informed decisions,” he says.

Premarital screening involves several tests that detect fertility problems, hereditary diseases and disorders that run in families, or acquired diseases that spread from parent to child.

Fertility tests

Infertility is a very traumatic journey. It causes anxiety, attracts stigma as people talk and heap the blame on women. Dr Kireki Omanwa, a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, and fertility specialist, says you should never wait until you want to conceive to think about their fertility.

“Infertility is not only a women’s issue. It is found in both men and women. Surprisingly, 40 to 45 percent of men compared to 35 percent of women are affected. About 20 percent of infertility cases remain “unexplained”, even after a full diagnostic process,” he says.

Genotypic tests

Parents pass down genetic conditions such as blood disorders, kidney diseases, Huntington disease, sickle cell anemia, and even cystic fibrosis to their children.

Dr Edgar Gulavi, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, says these tests help to assess the risk of passing on genetic disorders to a child.

“If both partners are carriers of a particular genetic disorder, there is a chance that their children may acquire the same condition. Knowing about their genetic make-up helps couples make prudent decisions regarding family planning, including seeking genetic counselling or assisted reproductive technologies to lower the chances of their offspring inheriting the condition,” says Dr Gulavi.

In sub-Saharan Africa, without regular newborn screening and proper treatment, an estimated 50 to 90 percent of newborns with sickle cells pass away before reaching their fifth birthday.

HIV/Aids and STIs

HIV and STIs pose risks regardless of whether you are married or not. Regular testing for HIV and STIs helps preserve a healthy marriage.

“By consistently undergoing testing, couples shield themselves from potential harm, reinforce their emotional connection and solidify their relationship,” says Dr Omanwa.

STI tests detect diseases such as HIV, syphilis, gonorrhoea, chlamydia, and Hepatitis B. These illnesses can have grave consequences.

“For instance, Hepatitis B is 100 times more contagious than HIV, and can even be transmitted to newborns during childbirth,” he says.

“Undiagnosed HIV and STIs can have serious consequences on someone’s physical and mental health

Mental health status

Paranoia, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and family trauma can strain marriages. Before you marry, get to know if the love of your life has a family background of mental conditions.

Ambika Shivashanmugam, a clinical psychologist, says healing from past relational injuries and illnesses, including mental conditions such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, should be discussed openly.

“Apart from this, counselling can offer you tools for conflict management, ways to be more present, cultivating a sense of fondness,” he says.

Shivashanmugam says premarital counselling help s to understand the mental health needs of your partner. “If your partner is dealing with depression or anxiety, acquire knowledge of their condition and support them,” she says. Married couples should also prioritise their mental well-being.

Rh factor and blood group test

The presence of the Rh factor, a protein located on the surface of red blood cells, can lead to pregnancy complications if one partner is Rh-positive while the other is Rh-negative. Blood test is crucial in pregnancy, especially regarding the Rhesus factor.