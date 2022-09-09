Raising environmentally conscious children

Our environment was given to us by God to preserve and protect so we would be able to live here sustainably. It gets critical that for many years now since creation, we have degraded and polluted it that many things about it have changed say climate patterns, that it will become increasingly difficult for us and those coming after us to live here.

In a report by the World Meteorological Order (WMO), it was reported last year that the world has become 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer than it was during the pre-industrial years. The same report projects that by the end of this century, the earth will be warmer by an estimated 4-5 degrees Celsius. This is global warming shooting through the roof. What would be the implications on man and animal?

Loss of bio-diversities such as animals, birds, insects, and plants.

Likelihood of flooding due to increased rainfall.

Temperatures will rise causing severe heat waves

In Uganda, we have already experienced some of these effects in areas such as Buduuda where we have seen landslides. We are witnessing our previously stable rainfall patterns disrupted by long or shorter rains and droughts. What are some of the causes?

Air and water pollution: Due to the open burning of solid waste, dust from murram roads, and emissions from motor vehicles and industries, the 2021 World Air Quality report ranked Kampala as one of the most polluted cities in the world. This means that lung diseases are on the increase among us. Our lakes and rivers have also been polluted from the toxic wastes we dump in there from the industries around we do not have safe water to drink and animal life like fishes and other aquatic creatures are facing death.

Deforestation: Due to the increase in population and urbanisation and selfishness really, we are cutting down forests for settlement, timber, and charcoal. In 2010, we had 6.93million hectares of tree cover covering 29 percent of the total land area, now we lost 49.2 thousand hectares of tree cover, according to a report by Global Forest Watch accessed on www.globalforestwatch.org.

Ozone layer depletion: Due to the increase in temperatures because of an increase in Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) in the atmosphere. These may cause skin diseases.

What should we do about it? I suggest that the fight begins at home with us parents taking the initiative to teach our children to make eco-friendly decisions. How?

Encourage outdoor activities

Being close to nature is therapeutic in itself which scientists agree has mental health benefits. Outdoor activities such as taking strolls in the parks or gardens, and biking preserve fuel usage and minimizes carbon footprint in the long run reducing air pollution.

Outdoor activities are also of great value in teaching children the value of plants and love of nature inspiring them to preserve them when their turn comes to inherit them.

Be an example

You can be the parent that sets your children on the environmental path by being the one who does not litter or waste energy and talks to them about the green. Michael Matovu, has done exactly that in his home. He is a passionate environmentalist known for his efforts in greening Entebbe. He teaches his children about the environment such as separating the bio-degradable from the non-degradable waste and assigns each child a planter to look after.

Have a pet at home

I remember with one of my sons, it was always a drag to get him to do any house chores. Then for some reason, we got him a cat. The boy became so responsible for the furry fellow you would think he was caring for himself. Pets have that kind of effect on the childrens. They make them responsible at an early age. But not everyone will be okay with animals.

Choose fresh foods

Choose to carry your shopped items in paper bags than in plastic packages.

Watch environmental programmes

There are plenty of these on TV such as Tassa Obutonde on NBS, NatGeo Wild on Dstv, Our Environment on UBC, to mention but a few.

Teach them to conserve resources

• Teach them not to waste food, say when they eat food or take a drink and some of it is left, they can put it away in a fridge for next time when they need it. According to the UNEP Food Waste Index Report 2021, 1.3 billion tonnes of food is lost or wasted globally and this accounts for eight -10 percent of global greenhouse gas (the gas responsible for climate change) emissions.

• To minimise water usage for instance, while they should not leave the tap running while they brush their teeth, they should use showers rather than baths, they should use the full flash on the toilet when they poo and the half flush when they pee,

• Or conserve energy say by switching off the lights when they are not needed say, in the day time or unoccupied rooms,

• Shutting off devices (such as TVs, and computers) completely when they are not in use or when they have charged (phones).

• Use the half flush on the toilet when they pee and the full flush when they poo to conserve water,

Join an environment club

In school or the village, encourage your children to join such clubs that aim at preserving their environment.

Wilson Kakuru Kabushenga, the CEO of Climate Africa SOS, says, “We have engaged in planting trees and giving seedlings to primary school children, making eco-stoves out of recycled material like coffee husks.”

The government and its environmental agencies are trying to do their best in combating climate change but the fight should also involve parents as the first line of defense. No one can teach a child such as a parent can.