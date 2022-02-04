What causes a premature birth?

Expectant mothers are advised to visit the hospital regularly to avert any infections that could lead to premature  delivery. PHOTOs/net

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

Cervical incompetence- a condition where the cervix remains open and cannot accommodate a growing foetus is another cause of premature delivery

A premature baby is one who is born too early, before 37 weeks of pregnancy. This may present with signs such as back pain, regular contractions, and change in vaginal discharge and increased pelvic pressure just as normal labour.

