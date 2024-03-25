Ask the Doctor: Is there fat in the tip of the nose?

Is it true that my nose contains fat that has to be pressed out at the salon? Where does the fat come from since I am a small man? Also, when I sweat in class, my sweat smells but at home it does not. Why? Johnson

Dear Johnson,

Humans have two types of sweat glands. Eccrine sweat glands that occur on most of the body but with the highest density in palms and soles of the feet, apart from the head. These produce sweat to cool the body down. The amount one sweats does not necessarily impact one’s body odour.

There is also the apocrine glands that are found in particular areas of the body including, armpits, the dark part of the breast dark area (areola), nipples, ear canal, pubis, around the anal region and on the wings of the nose. Apocrine sweat glands produce oily sweat thought to help in sexual attraction but which, upon breakdown by skin bacteria, is responsible for body odour.

The apocrine sweat glands become active during puberty, the time when most young people are at school and at the age children become more sensitive to what is happening to their bodies. The smell of sweat, just like any other smell, will disappear after some time so that one can have a chance to smell other things in what is referred to as olfactory fatigue.

Apart from having a person to remind you of the sweat smell at school but not at home, could be the reason why you notice the smell at school but not at home.

Being sensitive to adrenaline, apocrine sweat glands are involved in emotional sweating in humans induced by anxiety, stress, fear, sexual stimulation and pain, all which could be happening at school resulting from the ever-present peer, book study and teacher pressure in school.

Oil sweat glands on the wings of the nose of an adult may, when pressed, produce the said fat and this may have nothing to do with being fat or obese.

Why do I get pimples just before my period?

Every time my period is about to start, I get a pimple on my face. Do other women also get this or is it genetic since my older sister usually gets hers in her private parts? Tracy

Dear Tracy,

What Ugandans are used to is development of pimples in adolescence. Here, the forehead, chest, upper back and shoulders are commonly affected due to the presence of many oil glands in these areas.

However, genetics play a role in whether one is prone to acne or not apart from hormones and lifestyle factors affecting the breakouts.

The plugging of the oil glands due to overproduced oil and dead skin cells apart from inflammation caused by skin bacteria (Cutibacterium acnes) are said to be responsible for the pimples.

Hormonal fluctuations when a woman is nearing her period is said to be partly responsible for some women getting facial or pubic pimples during this time. The hormonal fluctuations unfortunately may be made worse by stress and other conditions that usually happen at this time.

Also, during this time, a relative rise in the male hormone testosterone (created by a fall in female hormones) in women can flare up a pimple attack whether on the face or on the pubis.

Ugandans for various unscientific reasons usually feel they should shave pubic hair before their period with this hair sometimes leading to ingrown hair or hair pit infection, resulting in pimples.

Pubic pimples may also be caused by wearing tight clothing, an infection of the hair follicles, or a reaction to fabrics or soaps which should be looked into for pubic acne prevention.

Squeezing the pimples should be avoided in favour of prevention because squeezing can cause bad scars.