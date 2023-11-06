Bitter dark chocolate good for your health

Have you come across packets of dark chocolate, in supermarket shelf and asked yourself, why anyone would choose bitter tasting chocolate over the sweet flavorful varieties chocolate available on the market? Well dark chocolate according to medical experts, is way more nutritious than the sweet savory brown or white cholate you enjoy.

Chocolate comes from cacao, a plant with high levels of minerals and antioxidants. Commercial milk chocolate contains cocoa butter, sugar, milk, and small quantities of cacao.

In contrast, dark chocolate has much larger amounts of cacao and less sugar than milk chocolate. Several studies have shown that dark chocolate can improve your health and lower the risk of heart disease.

According to Ivan Philip Baguma, a nutritionist, dark chocolate, particularly that with a high cocoa content (70percent), contains higher concentrations of cocoa solids than processed chocolate.

The Cocoa solids according to Baguma are rich in flavonoids, which are a type of antioxidant. These flavonoids, such as catechins and procyanidins, have been shown to have various health benefits. Here are health benefits of dark chocolate or cocoa that are supported by science.

Highly nutritious

Quality dark chocolate, high in cocoa, contains a decent amount of soluble fiber and is loaded with minerals.

“It is a good source of nutrients like iron, magnesium, manganese, fiber, and copper. Dark chocolate contains various vitamins in small amounts, including vitamin B1 (thiamine), vitamin B2 (riboflavin), vitamin B3 (niacin), vitamin B6, and vitamin E. While these vitamins are present, the amounts may not be significant compared to other food sources,” Baguma explains.

Consumption of dark chocolate, is known to lower risks of heart disease. Some of the compounds in dark chocolate, are known for combating two major risk factors for heart disease that is high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

“Dark chocolate contains a specific type of flavonoid called flavanols, which have been linked to various health benefits. Flavanols can improve blood flow, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of blood clot formation. They also have a positive impact on cholesterol levels by increasing "good" HDL cholesterol and decreasing "bad" LDL cholesterol,” Baguma Explains.

A review of studies according to healthline.com, further revealed that eating chocolate three times per week lowered the risk of cardiovascular disease by 9%. Eating chocolate more often showed little additional benefit.

Dark chocolate also contains several compounds which possess antioxidant properties, such as flavonoids and polyphenols. These antioxidants help reduce inflammation and protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Dark chocolate, according to Baguma, is known for its anti- inflammatory effects. Inflammation is not bad, it is actually part of the body’s natural immune response to germs and other harmful substances.

It is chronic inflammation however, that can damage cells and tissues and may increase the risk of some health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, arthritis, and certain types of cancer.

Numerous studies according to health.com have shown that eating dark chocolate is effective for reducing inflammatory makers.

Good for the brain

Bitter dark chocolate is also good for the brain. According to Baguma, it helps to enhance brain function and mood by increasing blood flow to the brain and stimulating the release of endorphins.

It is important to note however, that while dark chocolate has potential health benefits, moderation is key because it has a very high calorie and fat content.

Baguma warns that, "Always choose dark chocolate with a 70 percent or higher cocoa content, for maximum health benefits."

You can eat three cubes of chocolate every other day, or make a cup of hot cocoa without cream or sugar.