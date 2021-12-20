Eight essential oils that will better your sleep

Essential oils have been used for centuries as natural remedies for various ailments. Recent studies have shown that essential oils can also aid in sleep.

When buying essential oils for sleep:

● Identify what your specific needs are (do you have trouble falling asleep, waking up many times at night, or waking up too early?)

● Find the right essential oil for you. Some might trigger allergies or not be suitable for expectant women.

Methods of using essential oils

Diffusing: Put a couple of drops of essential oil in your diffuser, turn it on, and get ready to sleep.

Massage: Mix carrier oil (coconut oil or jojoba) with the desired amount of essential oils and apply them directly to the bottom of your feet before bedtime. The natural warmth from your body will help the oils get absorbed into the skin and work their magic.

Inhaling- Put a couple of drops of essential oil on your palm, rub together and cup over your nose to inhale. Some oils can be used through the steaming method.

Here are some essential oils that promote good sleep

Chamomile essential oil

The chamomile plant has been used for hundreds of years as a natural remedy to stimulate calmness, reduce stress, and induce peaceful relaxation. Its sweet apple-like fragrance makes it perfect for promoting restful sleep. All you have to do is spray a few drops of the pure essential oil before going to sleep for an inviting, calming fragrance that will have you sleeping like a baby in no time. You can also use a diffuser to disperse the scent into your room.

Peppermint oil

Peppermint essential oil has a cooling, refreshing effect when used either in its pure form or mixed with carrier oils such as almond and grapeseed oil. In addition, the smell of peppermint is known to calm nerves, which aids in falling asleep faster.

Peppermint essential oil helps you fall asleep by relieving nervous tension brought about by a lack of restful sleep. It also helps improve your concentration during the day by refreshing your mind after a good night’s rest

Bergamot oil

Bergamot essential oil is known to help with sleep problems. It is very calming and relaxing, especially if you’re feeling stressed or anxious before bedtime.

Its calming properties are perfect for unwinding after a long day, as well as energising properties that will rejuvenate you and boost your mood. The best way to use it is through aromatherapy by diffusing it into the air.

Marjoram oil

Marjoram essential oil has a beautiful scent, like thyme and basil, that can be soothing.

Using marjoram oil in a diffuser is the best way to get into deep relaxation mode while enjoying its pleasant smell. This scent will also help you focus on your breathing pattern, which aids sleep by relaxing your body and mind.

Sandalwood oil

This oil is known for its exotic and warm smell, which helps promote feelings of peace and happiness and calm the mind before going to sleep. It also reduces stress levels, making it easier to fall asleep.

Sandalwood complements woody fragrances like rosewood, cedar, and other essential oils such as vetiver and vanilla.

Cedarwood oil

This oil is known to help calm the mind, relax tight muscles, and ease anxious thoughts that can prevent you from falling asleep. It works exceptionally well if you are having trouble sleeping due to anxiety and stress.

Cedarwood essential oil has a sweet, woody scent that is perfect for diffusing just before bedtime because of its relaxing properties. You can also add it into your bath water or use it in massage oils to get the most out of it.

Lavender oil

Lavender essential oil is known to help promote overall relaxation and calmness, which leads you into a state of restful slumber. It has calming, soothing properties due to its sweet floral scent that can be enjoyed during aromatherapy sessions or added in bath water/oils for a relaxing, refreshing treat. Its sweet scent relaxes tight muscles, eases anxious thoughts to allow you to unwind for a good night’s rest truly.

Lavender is also great for relieving migraines and headaches and balancing emotions.

Valerian essential oil

It is an organic oil known for promoting sleep, warding off anxiety, and relieving tension. It contains compounds such as valerenic acid that can help with relaxation and reducing anxiety. These aids in getting a better quality of sleep each night. In addition, it has a strong earthy scent that works well in aromatherapy sessions before bedtime or when mixed with bath oils/water to help promote relaxation.