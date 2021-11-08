Essential benefits of drinking water

By  Desire Mbabaali

What you need to know:

Hydration. To function optimally, your body requires enough water. Therefore, staying hydrated is one of the most important things you can do to stay healthy.

It is a no brainer that water literally sustains life.  To highlight the importance of good hydration, Dr Moses Arinaitwe, a general physician, explains how the water in your body is used. 

