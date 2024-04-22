Frequent malaria infections could cause cancer in children

One of the best ways to prevent malaria in children is to ensure they sleep under a mosquito net. PHOTO | PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • Research has revealed an association between cumulative malaria infections and endemic Burkitt lymphoma (eBL) in the sub-Saharan African countries of Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya. It also notes that children who develop the cancer are likely to have suffered from silent malaria for many years. 