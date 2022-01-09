Help your partner shed postpartum weight with these tips

After delivery, Kegels will help your partner strengthen her pelvic floor muscles which support the urethra, bladder, uterus, and rectum.

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Achieving a healthy weight post-baby can be a struggle. However, it is important to return to a healthy weight after delivery, especially if you plan to become pregnant again in the future.

During the gestation period, your partner can gain up to 25 kilograms. After delivery, she could also add on more weight as she struggles to balance between eating well for the baby and healing. It is no wonder that many women are concerned about ever getting back their pre-pregnancy weight after delivery.

