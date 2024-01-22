Here is why you should take the stairs in 2024

Climbing the stairs is an excellent exercise that is not only good for the heart but could also improve your body weight once done on a daily basis. At first, the stairs may seem as hard work that will involve heavy breathing but with time, you will gradually master the art of channeling energy while taking the stairs.

Isaac Kakooza, a consultant physiotherapist and president Uganda Association of Physiotherapy, says climbing the stairs is an exercise that will help you achieve a whole body workout without the need to use any fitness equipment.

“This can be done even at your workplace. As you arrive in the morning, it is better to take the stairs. You can go and return from your lunch break by the stairs and in the evening as you leave work,” he adds.

This type of exercise gained popularity during the Covid-19 lockdown period when people could not go to the gym. To date, the exercise is said to be very useful, especially for those who are too busy and do not get time for exercise.

Cardio-respiratory endurance

Stair climbing comes with the same benefits which come with increasing one’s body physical activity. Since the stairs are much steeper, you must put in much effort to complete the flight. This leaves you gasping for breath in the beginning but with time, your body will get used.

It helps to improve cardio-respiratory endurance; the ability of the circulatory and respiratory system to supply oxygen during physical activity.

“This is because it accelerates your heart rate at a rapid pace to help you increase oxygen intake by breathing faster, which in return helps to ward off heart diseases,” Kakooza says.

Body toning

While climbing the stairs, the calves, hamstrings, quads, and glutes are all strengthened to achieve a well-toned lower body. It promotes endurance and balance by enhancing neuromuscular health.

The workout makes your muscles exert optimum force within a short time, making them contract and expand rapidly. Consistently helps you build power and strength because you will be moving against gravity, putting pressure on the bones and gradually strengthening them.

“The exercise helps in the improvement of muscular strength especially in the lower limbs as well as building muscular endurance. With such endurance, the muscles in the legs are able to perform without fatigue for a given task like walking long distances,” Kakooza says.

Weight management

Climbing the stairs also helps in managing weight because it burns calories three times faster than walking on a flat surface. You must spend 15 to 30 minutes climbing the stairs up and down to shed those excess calories.

Burning calories will also benefit your body by reducing the risk of chronic medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and colon cancer as well as boosting your immune system.

“In the long run, stair climbing helps to manage body weight, blood pressure and also control blood sugars for those who are diabetic,” Kakooza says.

Ease stress

According to www.rwjbh.org, this exercise also helps you avoid mood swings, stress, and anxiety. It promotes the release of happy hormones which will uplift your mood, get rid of stress or anxiety and have a better sleep pattern.

Kakooza, however, warns that pregnant women with hypertension, elderly people, those with lung problems, people with hip problems and arthritis, chronic knee problems, those with acute heart conditions, balance disorders caused by vertigo should avoid climbing the stairs.

Such conditions can easily cause falls or worse, or other serious injuries. If one insists on doing them, they must consult their doctor first before they engage in stair climbing.

Caution

● In order to ensure safety while using the stairs, it is important that you use handrails in order to keep balance. Avoid distractions such as texting or calls while you use the stairs to avoid preventable falls.

● Remember to check your path before you start your exercise on the stairs. Remove any obstacles, clean away any spilled fluids and ensure there is proper lighting so that you can clearly see where you are stepping to avoid falling.

● Take it easy and avoid running or skipping steps. When you choose to take the stairs for exercise, choose to wear shoes that have a firm sole to decrease the chance of slipping.