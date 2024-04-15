How many rest days from exercise are needed

Regular exercise is one of the healthiest things one can do for themselves. It improves brain health, keeps your weight in check, strengthens bones and muscles and keeps some diseases away. Working out also makes your body release dopamine, which is a feel-good hormone, making you a happier person. It goes without saying that we all seek health and happiness above all else which makes it okay to working out every day, right?

Well, not exactly. Fitness experts say working out every day is not advisable because not having a rest day is counterproductive. For instance, while exercise is great for mental health, working out every day of the week for long without a rest day deteriorates one’s mental health.

During workouts, muscle tissues get torn at microscopic level, causing soreness. Those tears are given time to heal on the day of rest, creating a stronger muscle. However, experts say, if you keep going without rest, those tissues take longer to heal and exercise will become such a hustle because of the soreness.

How many rest days

Having said that, how many days should one rest from workout in a week? According to orthopedic surgeon Dr Fisha Muhumuza, a person needs at least two days rest in a week if they work out every day. He adds that what is even better is to have a rest day every time you work out. The bone and muscle expert says resting from exercise is as crucial as exercise itself since a lack of rest is detrimental to the body.

“It is important to rest for two days out of a week of exercise so that muscles can heal from the torture of exercise. In addition, the body needs to replenish its energy you expended during the workout and a day of rest helps with that. Even more importantly, the day of rest helps the body get rid of the toxins that were produced by the muscles during exercise,” Dr Muhumuza says.

He adds that resting for exercise is vital for physical and mental health, whether one is a pro or a beginner. Inadequate rest will not just damage your muscles and negatively affect your mood, it will also likely cause incidences of injury.

“If your intention for working out is to grow muscles, a lack of sufficient rest will rid the muscles enough time to repair between workouts, causing them failure to develop,” he says.

He adds, “You must rest in between your workout days because if you do not, you risk burning out because of overexertion. This is also counterproductive since a lack of consistency takes away ones chances of seeing real results of exercise.”

Dr Muhumuza says the way to know if you need to take a break is if your body feels constantly sore or when you start dreading the gym after a few days of consecutive workouts.

Benefits of rest to exercises

Rest days, are as important to fitness as exercise, experts insist. Below are some of the specific benefits of rest days.

Muscle recovery: During exercise, muscles flex and contract so much that tissue starts to rapture. This is what causes muscle soreness after a particularly tough workout. For this reason, rest is necessary for muscle repair and recover. Studies have showed that when you exercise, you deplete the body’s energy stores, causing muscle tissue to break down. Sufficient rest gives muscles the opportunity to repair themselves and replenish energy stores.

Muscle growth: This is connected with the one above. Sufficient rest causes muscle healing and the muscle becomes stronger and bigger after the healing. When your muscles do not have enough time to repair between workouts, it can be counterproductive and you may not see the muscle gains you are working toward.

Reduced risk of injury. Overexerting muscles and overtiring them, experts say, increases the risk of injury due to overuse and fatigue. But a rest day helps the muscles regain their energy which makes them maintain proper form during exercise, especially if you’re lifting weights.

Support mental health. Physical activity has undeniable benefits for mental health, but so does rest. Taking a break from the intensity of workouts provides an opportunity for mental rejuvenation. It reduces stress, promotes better sleep, and prevents burnout, fostering a positive mindset toward fitness

The bottom line

Rest is a critical part of any fitness plan. Deciding how many rest days a week you should take depends on your fitness level and exercise intensity. But most people should aim for one to three rest days per week. You can use your rest days to support recovery by doing light exercise and working on mobility.