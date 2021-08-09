How pregnancy can bring about bad breath

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Pregnancy is one of the most physiologically demanding times of the human body. During pregnancy, women’s hormones increase exponentially, causing their bodies to undergo very drastic changes such as weight gain, mood upsets, swelling of the limbs and face, etc. One of the common by products of pregnancy is bad breath and it is mostly related to hormonal upsets.

• Estrogen and progesterone modify the gums making them prone to a condition known as gingivitis which is an inflammation of the gums. The gums will bleed easily, appear red and swollen and because of bacterial activity within them, bad breath is born.

• Secondly, dry mouth may occur in some pregnant women and this causes bacteria to flourish on the tongue and in the mouth also leading to bad breath. Dry mouth will arise due to dehydration or mouth breathing (that occurs because of nasal congestion).

• Vomiting associated with morning sickness can cause or worsen bad breath.

• Nasal congestion, having a runny nose commonly occurs because of fluid retention by the body. Mucus production increases during this time and when it drips to the back of the throat, it may produce a bad odour. Note that nasal congestion predisposes to mouth breathing which dries out the mouth also contributing to bad breath.

Bad breath in pregnancy is temporary and can easily be managed at home depending on the surrounding factors. It is important that as a pregnant woman, you are patient with yourself and understand that what is happening to your body is normal and should not be a cause for alarm.

• It is important to have regular visits to your dentist to help manage the gingivitis; your dentist may offer to do a dental cleaning to remove the plaque deposits that harbour bacteria.

• Ensure to practice very good oral hygiene to keep oral bacteria at bay in the mouth.

• Hydration is key during pregnancy. Preferably, drink water (with a slice of lemon to add taste and help to combat nausea). Proper hydration will keep your mouth from drying out.

• Saline nose drops will be very helpful for runny or stuffed noses. They help to break down the mucus that is accumulating inside the nose and also make it easier for you to breathe through your nose and not through your mouth.

Finally, stay keen on the foods you eat. Limit your intake of sugary foods and drinks and include more vegetables in your diet.

The writer , Dr Trevor T. Kwagala, is a Dental surgeon and the General Secretary of the Uganda Dental Association.