Learning to live with Lupus

Together with other warriors, Peninah Nantume will on May 10 hold a lupus awareness event to showcase the dangers of the disease. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • Although the cause of lupus is unknown, experts have discovered that the condition is two to three times more likely to affect women than it is to affect men. 