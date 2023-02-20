The best way to stay hydrated when exercising

Water is an essential part of exercise. It regulates the body temperature, lubricates the joints and transports nutrients. As water evaporates from the skin, it removes the heat from the body but the body also loses fluids.

You, therefore, need to drink before, during and after exercise in order to replace the fluids lost when you sweat.

According to Godfrey Basoita, a physiotherapist at Mulago National Referral Hospital, good hydration means you are getting good amounts of water before, during and after exercise. The best way to check if you are taking enough water is by checking the colour of your urine. Pale yellow or colourless urine means you are hydrated while dark yellow is a sign of dehydration.

“There is no standard amount of water recommended to drink while exercising because we have different water needs but there are factors such as sweat rate, heat, length of exercise and intensity that should be considered,” he says.

Taking enough water not only keeps you hydrated but also prevents cramping and other serious health issues such as heat stroke, especially on hot days.

Before workouts

Basoita says drinking enough fluids at least an hour before your workout sessions can help you maintain concentration and increase endurance since it takes some time before the water reaches all the body parts. By the time you start, all the body parts are fully hydrated and this will help you keep going for longer time.

During exercise

While exercising, the more you sweat, the more fluids you are losing. Therefore, it is important that you take a sip of water whenever you feel the urge since by the time you feel thirsty, you are already dehydrated.

“If you are sweating more, you need more water but do not gulp it because this will cause discomfort while you exercise,” Basoita cautions.

After workouts

You will need more electrolytes after a workout so you need to drink water. Men may require more fluids after workouts than women due to body size and muscle mass differences. The water will help reduce your risk of getting muscle cramps and feeling dizzy.

Basoita remarks that, “If you exercise outdoors, the hotter the weather, the more fluids you need. It is important to note that even when it is cold, you still lose fluids so do not forget to take water even when you do not feel thirsty.”

While exercising, you lose water and electrolytes in form of sweat. It is, therefore, important to replace them, especially after a long-duration exercise. However, Basoita warns that “when you drink too much water, the sodium concentration in the body can fall below normal, which overwhelms the kidneys. Look out for symptoms of this which include nausea and/or vomiting, confusion, lethargy, irritability and/or muscle cramps.”

What about sports drinks?

According to www.bupa.co.uk, sports drinks are a great quick replenishment for athletes. The main components of sports drinks are water, carbohydrates and electrolytes such as potassium. Each of these contents is important for different aspects of exercise performance.

“If your workouts are not intense and shorter than an hour, water is enough to replenish the lost electrolytes and fluids. Food can also help provide more electrolytes,” the site states.

However, for exercise sessions that last longer than an hour and make you sweat more, you need a boost from a sports drink. Take caution while choosing sports drinks since many of them have high calories added in form of sugars. Be sure to check the nutrition fact label.

Signs of dehydration

If you are not taking enough water for your exercise sessions, you are likely to develop the following signs and symptoms.

● Lack of sweating despite intense exercise.

● Muscle cramps.

● Dizziness and light headedness.

● Dry mouth.

It is, therefore, important that you seek medical attention if you have signs of dehydration accompanied by heat exhaustion, confusion, vomiting, fatigue and headache.

Can you drink too much?

If you drink more fluid than you lose through sweating and peeing, this can cause a rare condition called hyponatraemia.

Hyponatraemia can also happen if you sweat excessively without replacing electrolytes. If you have hyponatraemia, your sodium levels are low because your electrolytes have become too diluted. Symptoms of hyponatraemia include:

● feeling bloated

● a headache

● feeling confused or disorientated

● feeling sick or vomiting