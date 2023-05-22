What is emergency contraception?

What are the types of emergency contraception available in Uganda? I have also heard of a coil being used as emergency contraception? Does it work? Deg

Dear Deg,

Emergency contraception is a method of preventing an unwanted pregnancy after unprotected sexual intercourse.

In Uganda, women may wash the vagina thoroughly or take the brown contraceptive pills in the vain attempt to prevent pregnancy. However, women are advised to use conventional methods of emergency contraception which include the commonly used levonorgestrel (morning after pill) and the copper T intra uterine contraceptive device, which requires a trained medical worker to insert properly.

Levonorgestrel emergency contraception may prevent pregnancy by temporarily blocking ovulation, stopping fertilisation, or by keeping a fertilised egg from becoming implanted in the uterus, hence being effective taken within 72 hours after unprotected sex.