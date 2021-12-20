What to do about a hole in the tooth

By  Dr Okim John Paul

What you need to know:

  • Cavities do not hurt in their early stages, and they are easier for dentists to treat when they are small and painless. As the decay progresses, it is more inconveniencing in terms of discomfort for example pain and swelling on the gum. The costs of treating this are also high.

Anyone with a hole in the tooth should see a dentist, even if there is no pain. A hole in the tooth is a cavity. As bacteria and acid continue to breach the tooth’s enamel, the cavity grows and tooth decay continues; unless the person receives professional treatment.

