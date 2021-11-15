Prime

Why you should eat more jackfruit

Jackfruit can be used as a substitute for meat. Photo / Promise Twinamukye.

By  Promise Twinamukye

Product editor

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • In Uganda, it grows majorly in the East and Central parts and scattered in the rest of the regions. While it is mainly known for the sweet fruity flavour and consumed as a fruit, jackfruit can be an excellent substitute for meat, especially for vegetarians. 

Jackfruit (ffene) is a large spiky yellow or green fruit with numerous sweet fruit pods once cut open.  

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.