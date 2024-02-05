Why you should never skip breakfast

In a bid to get to work early or start the day, breakfast often takes the back seat in the lives of many people, especially those in the urban setting. However, this seemingly simple morning meal holds significant importance in maintaining overall health and well-being.

Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day since it plays a crucial role in setting the tone for one’s daily activities and overall health.

“Breakfast is the meal that bridges that gap between a period of the long night's fast while sleeping and the rest of the eating day. It should, therefore, be nourishing to the body with nutrients to last until your next meal,” says Amanda Twebaze, a nutritionist at Human Mechanic Physiotherapy Ltd.

Nutritional adequacy

Breakfast is an opportune time to load up on essential nutrients. Including a variety of food groups ensures a diverse intake of vitamins, minerals and other vital nutrients necessary for optimal bodily functions.

“A well-rounded breakfast consisting of whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats as well as fruits and vegetables contributes to a diverse nutrient intake needed for optimal health. Incorporating a variety of food groups into your breakfast meals helps you meet your daily requirements for vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients crucial for growth, development, and overall well-being,” Twebaze says.

Replenishes the body, brain

Ivan Philip Baguma, a nutritionist, says breakfast provides the essential nutrients and energy needed to kick start your metabolism after a night of fasting. It replenishes glucose levels, which serve as the primary source of energy for the brain.

“By consuming a balanced breakfast, individuals can improve concentration, focus and overall cognitive function throughout the day. A nutritious breakfast fuels your body and brain, enhancing cognitive function and productivity,” he says.

Weight management

Contrary to popular belief, skipping breakfast does not necessarily lead to weight loss. Breakfast plays a pivotal role in jumpstarting your metabolism after a night of fasting. This metabolic boost aids in more efficient calorie burning, supporting overall metabolic health.

“In fact, it may have the opposite effect by causing individuals to overeat later in the day due to increased hunger and cravings. Eating a nutritious breakfast can help regulate appetite and prevent excessive calorie consumption, ultimately supporting weight management goals,” Baguma says.

Healthy lifestyle

Cultivating a regular breakfast habit is associated with a healthier lifestyle. It encourages better food choices throughout the day, reducing the likelihood of relying on unhealthy snacks or overindulging later.

Starting the day with a nutritious breakfast sets a positive tone for the rest of the day and promotes healthier food choices. Individuals who regularly consume breakfast are more likely to stick to a balanced diet and make healthier food choices throughout the day, reducing the likelihood of unhealthy snacking or overindulgence when eating other meals of the day.

The easy-to- prepare meals

Although breakfast is essential, it does not have to be heavy. It just needs to be nutritious, including a protein, a complex carbohydrate, fibre and a source of vitamins and minerals. In other words, let it be a well-balanced meal because you will need the nutrients to function better.

Twebaze suggests looking for easy to make food types as long as they are wholesome. She suggests, for example, a smoothie with a good balance of protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, complex carbohydrate and good fat using for instance chia seeds, avocado and yoghurt.

Another option is a salad containing nuts, seeds and some chunks of carbohydrate such as couscous or a brown bread sandwich with cheese or egg and tomato or lettuce. Do not forget to compliment this with a healthy beverage such as herbal tea or coffee, sometimes.

Fruits

“Fruits are an essential item for breakfast because they contain water and enough calories to give the energy required for work or other activities. You might grab an apple, banana, watermelon, pineapple, avocado, dates, mango and many others for your morning treat. Where applicable, eat the skin or peels and seeds as well,” Baguma advises.

If you want to enhance your health, Twebaze recommends a water-rich drink such as a vegetable smoothie. The smoothie can contain carrots, beetroot, banana, some ginger, spinach and cucumber, depending on what is readily available.

Also, drinking black tea or herbal tea or plant-based milk is recommended for adults. Children can take cow’s milk since they need a lot of calcium and vitamin D, which is essential for growth.

One egg per day