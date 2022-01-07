Women's periods may be slightly late after Covid vaccine- study

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine in Kampala recently. PHOTO/ FILE

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The number of days of bleeding was not affected, according to the research carried out on nearly 4,000 individuals and published in "Obstetrics & Gynecology."
  • Lead author Alison Edelman of the Oregon Health & Science University said the effects are small and expected to be temporary, a finding that is "very reassuring" as well as validating for those who experienced changes.

Women vaccinated against Covid-19 saw a slight delay in their period of almost a day compared to those who were unvaccinated, a US government-funded study said Thursday.
But the number of days of bleeding was not affected, according to the research carried out on nearly 4,000 individuals and published in "Obstetrics & Gynecology."
Lead author Alison Edelman of the Oregon Health & Science University said the effects are small and expected to be temporary, a finding that is "very reassuring" as well as validating for those who experienced changes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.