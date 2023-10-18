Effective acoustic solutions for your properties

As more properties become mixed use, there is need for acoustics management to create a more comfortable and noise-free environment for all.

Over the years, with the gradual advancement in technology, property owners are able to utilise various tools to regulate acoustics. Ideally, acoustic regulation involves managing noise levels and reducing sound echoes. When done properly, it will enable the harmonious coexistence of several establishments on one property. For instance one property can safely accommodate residential apartments, a theatre, a conference room, studio and a church without one inconveniencing the other

Gideon Ojakol, a costing manager at Casement Company, says managing sound in an environment depends on a wide range of acoustics factors that affect a building.

“Specific acoustic solutions needed will depend on the type of public building, its function, and the acoustic challenges it faces. For instance, when you look at the entire structure of the building, or depending on its location, you might find that some walls can easily get sound into them,” Ojakol says.

Acoustic design

These are acoustic design approaches that focus on optimising the sound quality of a specific room, as well as help in reducing unwanted noise in various environments.

Whereas there are various acoustic design approaches, Ojakol says they depend on the functional requirements of an individual space and materials to produce the desired experience.

The design approaches include sound absorption, sound isolation, diffusion, room tuning, acoustic modelling, material selection, Heating, Ventilation and Air conditioning (HVAC) system design and noise control, among others. “Whether you are a homeowner or contractor, when considering the use of acoustics, it is important to choose and implement solutions that align with your goals, needs and which provide the desired acoustic improvements in your space,” Ojakol recommends.

Acoustic assessment

Whereas the existing sound issues may vary ranging from echoes to noise sources or reverberation, basing on the environment, an assessment is crucial to determining your budget is crucial. This is because acoustic solutions are available from cost-effective options to high-end materials and systems.

Purpose and safety

Zahara Kiweewa, the marketing manager at Mellow City, says it is important to identify the purpose of the acoustic solutions you are aiming for. For instance if you are aiming at reducing echoes, noise or improving on sound quality, you need to beware of the safety issues that resolve around the chosen option.

She also adds, that when it comes to health facilities, the materials used in acoustic treatments in the environments with strict regulations should integrate seamlessly with the health equipment that will be used.

Using designs and styles that enhance the beauty of space has become typical of the modern age of construction. The preferred acoustics solutions also be consistent with the existing structure and layout.

Types

They can be divided into categories of placement and these include walls, ceilings, floors and the entire structure.

Acoustic panels

These are sound absorbing fabric-wrapped, wood or metal boards designed to control echo and reverberation in a room. They come in various shapes and sizes depending on your need and budget. They can be used on walls or ceilings.

Acoustic foam

These are lightweight and open celled foams used as treatments to absorb sound echoes. They are often used in home theatres, offices or even residential homes. Kiweewa says whereas these can be stuck on the wall using glue, there is an option of a spray foam that can be sprayed on walls or ceilings to the same effect.

Acoustic baffles

Commonly used home theatres and game rooms, baffles are hung below the ceiling to eliminate echoes in spaces with high ceilings. They come in different colours, shapes and designs, which can be coordinated with the décor to enhance the aesthetics of the space.

Acoustic partitions

These are portable walls constructed with materials that block sound such as dense fiberglass sheets. They absorb sound waves and are significant in reducing the amount of noise that travels through the open spaces in your home.

Double-glazed windows and doors

Ojakol says these are two panes of glass that are set into one frame thus creating two layers of glass.

Acoustic underlay

Whereas this feature is not just crucial for the comfort of your feet, it is also ideal for reducing noise from things such as footsteps, voices or moving furniture. They are made of foam, fiber or rubber material that is good for soundproofing and can be in form of carpets, hardwood, rugs and pads, among others.

Acoustic drapes/curtains

These are curtains made from very thick and luxurious fabric that make a home look more elegant while helping in reducing the transmission of sound. They are effective depending on the quality of material used and how you apply them.

Door soundproofs

These are dense materials that can be mounted to the bottom rail, sides and top of your door to act as seals by stopping external noise from entering from the door. You can install materials such as rubber, sweeps, weather-stripping and gaskets.

While several other options can be used to control sound, research shows that the best wall acoustic solution is having heavier and thicker walls for any structure that needs to be soundproofed.

Benefits

Whereas the overall intention for acoustic solutions can be enhancing the comfort, functionality and quality of life in a wide range of environments, such as homes and offices to theaters and public spaces there several other benefits of soundproofing.