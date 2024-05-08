Household appliance hacks that save electricity

In today’s world, where energy conservation is becoming increasingly important and energy costs, significant, finding ways to save electricity at home is highly beneficial. For some homes, most of the household devices are powered by electricity, such as washing machines, ovens, microwaves, and refrigerators.

Therefore, it is crucial to adopt practices that help reduce energy consumption without sacrificing comfort and convenience. Here are some practical household appliance hacks that can save electricity and make a difference in energy bills.

Utilise natural light and ventilation

John Kato, a resident of Wakiso District recommends maximising natural light and airflow.

“Take advantage of natural light during the day by keeping curtains and blinds open to reduce reliance on artificial lighting,” he advises. “Strategically position your home to promote natural ventilation and use ceiling fans instead of air conditioners whenever possible,” Kato says. This reduces the consumption of power and contributes to a more energy-efficient home.

Power strips

Many appliances continue to consume electricity even when turned off if they are plugged into the wall, this can be solved by the use of a power strip. A power strip is a device that comprises a block of electrical outlets, which can be used to power various appliances, computers, or other electronic devices.

They can conserve power by preventing standby power consumption by the connected devices. Equipped with a master switch, they can be manually turned off when devices are not in operation, while some advanced models can detect when devices are not in use and enter standby mode.

“Standby power can account for up to 10 percent of your electricity bill. Use power strips to group devices such as TVs, computers, and entertainment systems, and switch off the power strip when they are not in use. This simple step can eliminate standby power consumption,” Kato explains.

Conduct regular appliance maintenance

Regular maintenance prolongs the lifespan of your appliances and maximizes their efficiency, resulting in an optimal performance with minimal power usage.

“It is, therefore, important that all your devices are in perfect condition. Repair or replace those showing signs of wear and tear,” Brenda Namutebi, a technician advises.

She adds: “Clean or replace air conditioner filters, vacuum refrigerator coils, and ensure that seals are intact to prevent energy wastage. Defrost refrigerators regularly, and keep appliances free of dust and debris. Well-maintained appliances tend to use less energy and can last longer.”

Optimise refrigerator settings

Refrigerators are among the biggest energy consumers in households.

According to Isaac Muhumuza, a technician, setting your refrigerator at the right temperature can lead to substantial energy savings.

“Keep your fridge temperature between three to five degrees Celsius and the freezer at -18 degrees Celsius,“ Muhumuza suggests adding, “Regularly defrosting the freezer and ensuring proper airflow around the appliance are also key to efficiency.”

Implement smart lighting solutions

Light emitting diodes (LEDs) are today’s most energy-efficient and rapidly-developing lighting technology. LEDs use up to 90 percent less energy and last up to 25 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs.

“LED bulbs consume significantly less electricity than traditional incandescent bulbs and last much longer,” recommends Muhumuza.

Choose energy-efficient appliances

Jane Nakimuli, a homeowner in Kampala, says she has managed to reduce her electricity bill by selecting energy-efficient appliances.

“When shopping for new appliances, choose energy-efficient appliances with high energy efficiency ratings and labels,” she advises. These are designed to consume less power while providing the same level of performance.

Wash clothes efficiently

“When using a washing machine, wash full loads to maximise efficiency,”advises Nakimuli.

“Opt for shorter wash cycles and use cold water whenever possible. Air-dry clothes instead of using the dryer to save even more electricity,” Nakimuli adds.

Sensitisation

Teach children and other household members about the importance of saving energy.

“Simple habits such as turning off lights when leaving a room or switching off can add up to significant energy savings. It has become a common habit for children to switch the TV on even when they are busy on their phones or tablets, teaching them the importance of switching it off when they are not watching will significantly help to reduce power consumption and ultimately lower the bill,” Nakimuli notes.

Invest in solar

Andrew Okello, a renewable energy expert highlights the potential of solar-powered appliances in Uganda.

“Consider investing in solar water heaters, solar lighting systems and even solar-powered refrigerators,” Okello suggests. “Solar energy is abundant in Uganda and can significantly reduce reliance on the grid.”

Consult with energy experts

Muhumuza adds: “Reach out to local energy experts or utility providers in Uganda for personalised advice on reducing electricity consumption. They can conduct energy audits of your home, recommend tailored solutions, and inform you about available discounts for energy-efficient upgrades.”

Use energy-efficient cooking methods

Florence Mirembe, a chef recommends using energy-efficient cooking appliances such as pressure cookers and solar cookers.

“Pressure cookers reduce cooking time and save energy, while solar cookers harness sunlight for cooking, reducing reliance on gas or electricity,” says Mirembe.

Energy-efficient windows and insulation

David Ssenyondo an electrical engineer suggests improving home insulation and using energy-efficient windows.

“Proper insulation and windows that reduce heat can help maintain comfortable indoor temperatures, reducing the need for air conditioning,” he says.