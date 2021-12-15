Prime

Lumu’s art adds life, colour, and creates therapy in living spaces

No home is complete without a piece of art, or many. PHOTOS/Edgar Batte

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

Our interior decor should not only reflect the daily hard work but provide relief and relaxation at home. David Kibuuka Lumu provides therapeutic art depicting African heritage.

There is a saying that goes, ‘you can have a chair worth a million dollars but you have to sit on it and when you do, you face the wall’. So what is on that wall that keeps you in that room?

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.