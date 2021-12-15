Advent candles in your home space this festive season

Advent candles are lit in the festive season to signal the coming of Christ. The multi-coloured candles are symbolic of Christian virtues. PHOTO/ unsplash.com

By  Esther Bridget Nakalya

What you need to know:

Advent candles signify the presence of Christ, whose birth Christians celebrate this festive season. You can set the mood at home with these colourful and fragrant candles.

What is a festive season without candles? The soft flickering of candle light creates a relaxing atmosphere and adds a sense of warmth.

