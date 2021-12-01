Meeting her family’s interior decor needs

While putting together one’s interior designs, the other occupants in your home space should be put into consideration. Inclusiveness is highly regarded when it comes to the toddlers that crawl all over your home space, the pets that leave their fur on the furniture and the spouse that wants to keep it simple.

Stella Masiga is fascinated with interior ornaments and plants. She embraces interior design in her home space while looking out for her occupants.

“I incorporate different interior tactics and planning to suit the needs of my family. Luckily my husband loves to keep it simple and nice which I totally relate with,” she confirms.

Masiga’s ideal home is a space filled with different plant species and a variety of artefacts. She enhances the home outlook by putting in play a number of ornaments among other details.

She shares with us how best she has inclusively met her home interior needs given her home occupants.

Furniture

The colours used in a room should cover 30 percent of that space. This is mostly because colour has to be used sparingly and coordinated uniformly with whatever is going on in that space.

Masiga picked out calm colours for her furniture as they appeal to her husband’s personality and her desires.

“Our sofa sets are grey in colour with a touch of navy blue which we enhance with cream cushions to add some lively ambience to it,” she shares.

The sofa set look, she adds, was intentional to rhyme with the cream shade of the wall spaces and the royal blue curtain shade.

To add warmth to her sofa set, Masiga threw on a turquoise fur cushion throw.

This, she explains, allows room for her neighbourhood pet to relax, and leave the animal fur on, hence maintaining the neat look for the sofa and handling from pets. A neat space, a happy home.

The dining space

For her dining hall space, the 29-year-old went all out on white and sparkles.

“I love to keep an eye out for any dirt or cramps at my dining table. Having it in white allows for me to exercise a great deal of hygiene as it is a meal-time space,” she explains.

Masiga placed a natural baby plant as a centre piece of her dining to add a feel of fresh greenery to her food selection space.

“Creating a lightly accessorised dining space is my ultimate goal. Adding a mirror at the extreme end of my dining table wall enhances the space together with a lightly coloured table runner placed right beneath the centre table plant.”

Ornaments

Being a lover of ornamental pieces and plants, Masiga incorporates both faux and natural items to enhance her home space.

Away from the old-day centre table flower pots, Masiga opted for faux books positioned right on top of her ottoman side tabled centre piece.

“I love literature but had to come to terms with the fact that I can no longer display some of it in my living room, given my crawling child.

Fortunately to my advantage, I came to learn of faux books which hold real-time titles,” she narrates.

The mother of one acknowledges the fact that she can only fill her space with faux greenery in plastic pots placed on corner tables or stands given she has a toddler occupant.

“To enhance the faux plants look, I incorporated faux fruits and tri-cycle steel mini-décor which adds sense to the look when placed right beside it,” she says.

However, for her natural plants held in breakable ceramic vases, the mother ensures to give them a covering of baskets to eliminate breakage from mishandling.

Touch of class and culture

Most of her wall hanging artefacts, she adds, are usually gifted to her unlike the angel ornaments made out of sisal and banans fibre which she picked out during her honeymoon. These represent the culture of northern Uganda.

“I love to add an African feel to my space and always ensure to position them raised clearly in my home space. This not only appeals to my space but is also out of reach, thus avoiding damage and mishandling,” she adds.

Masiga reveals that she cleans the wall hangings once every after three weeks using a spray detergent that avoids streaks on glass while handling and rubs dust off surfaces.

She advises that on-shelf or table ornaments should be dusted regularly or on a daily basis to allow for a neat look on the accessible items that are easy to reach and which are eye-catching.

Shopping tips

Masiga tips on a few dos and don’ts when it comes to the tendency to indulge in impulsive shopping.

She shares, “Ensure that before you pick on an ornament that it defines exactly what you want it to stand for in your space and it appeals to your interior décor needs.”

The 29-year-old shares her obsession with Pinterest, an online platform that allows her to explore more artistic and appealing pieces.

“Before I pick an ornament, it usually would have caught my attention while scrolling through Pinterest and I would be able to make a well- informed choice,” she explains.

For a hefty budget on home décor, Masiga advises that one ought to save up some money to buy certain items especially online in order to be totally decisive and realistic on budgeting.

Interior design is one necessity that needs to be met, considering a number of factors in play.

It is important to make informed decisions on what matters most for your home space.

Using items sparingly in a room allows for one not to heavily decorate their space.