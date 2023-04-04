Millennial designer with a penchant for vintage décor

On a good day, you will find Lyn Andinda Bahati, in the secondhand roadside market in Bunga, a Kampala suburb hunting for vintage items. The 29-year old interior designer says she likes this particular market because the merchandise is from the UK and one is likely to find rare vintage items that are in perfect condition and are priced at an affordable rate. These items have become her signature style. Her own home, an apartment in Lubowa Estates is filled with such vintage items artfully placed around her spacious rooms.

Apart from her fondness for all things vintage, Bahati, who is also the proprietor of House of Ndinda, is a minimalist as well, as seen in her home décor.

Her space is airy and spacious; with as minimal furniture and knick knacks as possible. Bahati is one of the growing crop of millennial designers that are looking back for inspiration. The décor expert however, says for she has mastered the art of updating the style by integrating vintage pieces with more modern items so as to make it agreeable for modern clients.

Some of her most prized decorations include a porcelain mug, memorabilia from Egypt, a vintage map of Kampala, a colourful art piece and wooden light fixture. All these add colour and character to her overall monochromatic colour scheme, allowing her jewels to stand out the most.

Natural wood finish has been used as the major material throughout the house with accents of varnished wood on the mirror frame, doors, tables and the sofa.

“My home’s decor is an expression of my tastes; that is why it looks so bohemian. It is a mixture of my favourite elements from different styles and different periods that define who I am as an interior designer. Having clarity on your design tastes is important for creating spaces that people do actually enjoy,” says Bahati.

Why vintage?

Bahati says she loves vintage because she grew up surrounded by this style and likes Scandinavian because it provides that balance between streamlined minimalism and luxurious comfort.

She says: “I grew up surrounded by 80s and 90s décor so it feels like second nature to me. My grandparents’ home and our own home had a lot florals, bold colours and a mixture of furniture made from various materials that created an eclectic style. ”

“My mother, who spent her childhood in a convent in Kibale picked up the style of the nuns who were mostly from the UK, which she recreated in our home. Being a great admirer of her style, I find myself leaning towards that so much that, I have carefully curated a collection of items from that period including cutlery, crockery, pillow covers and furniture hardware,” says Bahati.

The décor expert notes that one of the great advantages of vintage design is being able to repurpose items.

“Sometimes you will land on great items that unfortunately are too dated to be incorporated in modern décor, what I usually do is either customise them or repurpose them to blend it into the space I am working with. For instance, some of the crockery is so precious to me that I choose to display it as décor instead of using it,” says Bahati.

Inspiration

Apart from her mother, the décor expert draws inspiration from tastefully decorated homes that she has visited.

“Sometimes I am inspired by the structure of the home. For instance the houses in Kololo, that still have that colonial style inspire Victorian or classic décor that exudes royalty or luxury and has an international appeal. Elements such as decorative arches, floor inlays and singular treatment of walls provide a perfect balance between modern design and classic architecture,” says Bahati.

Bahati encourages people who might be struggling with how to use some of their treasured family heirlooms to think outside the box.

Embracing vintage

“You do not have to keep everything as is. If for example you have that piece of art that has high sentimental value but its style cannot work with the rest of the décor, you can change its frame to the one that better complements your space. The easiest to transform are larger furniture pieces such as chairs that can be transformed by reupholstering or repainting,” she says.

Bahati’s work can be seen in some branches of the Endiro Coffee Shop franchise in Kapchorwa, Buwama, Design Hub, and Entebbe.

“The style is a mixture of many things, they have a mixture of metal and woodwork. For example the first branch of Kisementi is designed for a slow paced and relaxing ambience. It has plenty of locally made décor items and draws a lot from nature. It is my favourite. I have also done private homes, where I have introduce vintage style that clients have appreciated,” Bahati says.

The expert says no matter what style one chooses, the décor should be able to ultimately reflect one’s personality.

“I always advise clients to think about their own needs and personal style first. If you love something then it will work in your space. Sometimes those unique pieces are what make the most impact as they make the room feel distinctive,” says Bahati.

The entrepreneur also consciously supports local businesses by working with a network of carpenters, potters and creatives in different spaces who make beautiful stuff décor items and furniture at reasonable prices. Her goal is to create a platform where local businesses can showcase their products and earn fairly from their efforts.

