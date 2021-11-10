Prime

Nyombi Thembo’s journey to owning beautiful homes

Thembo built his four homes to satisfy his love for beautiful living. Photo by Edgar R Batte

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

As a young man travelling with his boss, Nyombi Thembo was exposed to luxury living. He stayed at hotels that had elegant architecture and beautiful furnishings. Now as an established man he has replicated this granduer in his homes.

“I love beautiful homes. Since I was a child, I have desired to live in good places. This was informed by my extensive travels. When I started working, I was lucky to start travelling a lot. At one time, I was an executive assistant to the Managing Director (MD) of Uganda Railway Corporation so I would move so regularly,” Nyombi Thembo, a politician and economist who has been in service for 33 years, explains.

