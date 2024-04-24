The multipurpose plant mister

If you have indoor plants, you must have come to appreciate how much difference having the right equipment makes. Unlike the watering can, a plant mister is lightweight and incredibly easy to use. And instead of pouring a flow of water onto your plants, they mist them with an even breeze of liquid. They are low-maintenance, easy to use and can be used as décor.

Plants that benefit from misting

If you have noticed some of your plants are turning brown of their leaves are drying out even with regular watering, this might be due to your home having very high humidity. To avoid the risk of overwatering them, just mist the air around them, which will increase the humidity.

Typically plants that enjoy misting are tropical houseplants and plants that love high-humidity, such as the Chinese evergreen, Boston fern and majesty palm, among others.

You can also use a moisture metre to find out how much moisture is in the soil, if your plant is dehydrated, water it and give the leaves a refreshing boost with. If you do not have a moisture metre, just gently push your finger into the soil to a depth of one inch, midway between the rim of the pot and the base of the plant, if the soil feels dry, then water or gently mist your houseplant.

When to mist

Before misting your plant, first wipe them clean because when you mist your plant and wipe it clean to remove dust, you are undoing any hydrating benefits of misting. The most ideal time to mist your plants is in the morning, which gives plants time to dry off throughout the day.

Other uses

While its primary purpose is to water plants a plant mister can also be used for cooling yourself down, misting clothes while ironing or even as a toy. On a hot day, give your pulse points; neck, wrists, backs of knees, a refreshing spray from your spray bottle.

Diffuser

A plant mister can be used to spray homemade scented spray. Mix a few drops of your favorite essential oil into filtered water and spray in whatever room in need of freshening up. Remember not to store essential oils, even diluted, in a plastic spray bottle, as they can eat through the plastic. Prepare only enough for one use or alternatively, hunt down a glass spritzer.

What to look for when shopping for a plant mister

When shopping for a plant mister, American home living mogul Martha Stewart says it is important to consider three main factors: capacity, material and your own personal style.

Capacity

Common plant misters vary in size, usually ranging from half litre to one litre. It is recommended to choose a plant mister with a larger capacity, around of at least half a litre.

Material

Popular options include metal, glass, plastic and ceramic. When choosing a material, it comes down to how you will be using your mister and your personal preference.

While a glass or metal mister may look better aesthetically, plastic options are more lightweight, hence easier to use and typically more affordable. If you have many plants that you mist regularly, opt for a plastic mister because it is a lightweight material.

Style

Since misting plants is truly a practical task, function should be the main consideration. However, having a mister that blends with your décor style can be used as a décor item as well.

Cost

There are a lot of plant misters on the market. The pricing depends on the material, size and most importantly the brand you choose. They can go for as low as Shs3,500 to Shs300,000.

Group your plants

Putting plants together in a little huddle can also help them create humidity for one another. You can place small plants together, as long as they have enough space between them for a little air circulation.

You can also groups small and large plants together. In addition to misting, you can give your plants a gentle shower in the bathroom or outside with a hose, once or twice a year; this will clean the leaves and help prevent spider mites.

Do not mist

Do not mist plants with fuzzy leaves, such as African violets and piggyback plants (Tolmiea) or cacti because water on their leaves will lead to permanent spotting.

Mist loving plants

If you are a fan of popular indoor plants such as Chinese evergreens, ZZ plants, philodendrons, ferns and the lucky bamboos, among others, then a mister is a must have tool for you.

How to mist

How often you mist in the end much depends on the type of plants you have and the climate you live in. however, according to treehugger.com, when misting remember to:

Use tepid water and mist in the morning so that the leaves have a chance to dry out during the day.

Mist on the top and undersides of the leaves; they should look as if there has been a light dew.

Some plants can be misted daily, others only need it once or twice a week

Keep humidity-loving plants away from drafts, windows, doors and heating and air-conditioning ducts.