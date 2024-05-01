What affluent renters expect in their housing

Statistics show that estimated 71 percent of households in Kampala, rent their homes. While this is a ready market for all types of housing units, there is a noticeable growing trend for affluent housing. This demand is expected to keep rising as more foreign companies, organisations and governments set up offices in the city. There is also demand from local high-powered professionals with young families that want flexible housing options. In response, property developers have started investing in housing that radiates international allure thus creating neighbourhoods adorned with exclusive residences.

Affluent renters are more at home in a lavish real estate that offers privacy and sophistication than the usual run of the mill residences. Going for the minimum monthly rental fee of $1,000, the rent is prohibitive for the typical middle-class Ugandan, but this is what makes this housing a haven for local celebrities seeking for sanctuary.

According to Joseph Kizza, a real estate agent in Kampala, there has been a noticeable shift in preferences among affluent individuals in Uganda. Many are opting to rent rather than buy, in quest of the ease and flexibility that renting provides. Real estate experts reveal that affluent renters expect particular features and so developers ought to be intentional in availing them.

Lifestyle

The reason celebrities are comfortable shelling out so much in rent is to be able to live in a place that supports their elevated lifestyle. They want neighbourhoods that can seamlessly blend vibrant nightlife, cultural attractions and a thriving business scene.

Neighbourhoods such as Munyonyo, Kololo and Mutungo are not only homes to plenty of posh properties but they are also hubs for both business and luxurious living. Their opulence is also evident in their international flair clientele with more multinational expatriates in residence than other neighbourhoods.

The areas have a cosmopolitan atmosphere with an array of top tier restaurants, bars and clubs. Kololo in particular has distinguished itself as a magnet for political and business elites, drawing them in with its upscale dining and entertainment venues nestled close to government offices, embassies and the financial powerhouses. Although some residents have to put up with the noise and overcrowding caused by these establishments, they still enjoy a front-row seat to the city’s vibrant nightlife.

“The allure of luxury rental living extends beyond mere accommodation,” says Sarah Nantume, a property developer specialising in upscale rentals. “For affluent renters, it is about embracing a lifestyle that embodies comfort. They are drawn to the routine that luxury rental properties offer. They want the suitability of prime locations without the commitment of ownership, allowing them to effortlessly transition between cities or neighbourhoods as their desires evolve,” she adds.

Architecture

Tastefully decorated interiors and modern glass-and-steel structures are a popular design. According to Beatrice Namugenyi, an interior designer specialising in luxury rentals, “Affluent renters expect nothing but the best when it comes to interiors. They desire premium finishes, modern appliances, and stylish furnishings that reflect their taste and status as well as custom design features to create an atmosphere of luxury and sophistication.”

More homes feature stone-effect tiles and finishing materials such as marble, slate and onyx instead of the plain and neutral tiles. These delicately patterned materials are available in a vast range of beautiful textures and natural shades. More statement-looking stone-effect finishes exude that luxurious, expensive look.

Similarly, beautifully patterned wallpaper is used often with other elements to create a coherent and luxurious interior.

Properties that have as much natural light as possible are popular too. Usually, this is achieved by use of large windows, skylights (sections in the roof that are translucent), high ceilings, large sliding glass doors and so on.

“Tenants know that a lot of natural light reduces on the amount of money that is paid in electricity bills, helps in clear vision and allows the residents to connect with the environment,” says Imelda Magdalene Namatovu, an interior designer.

While the state of the bathroom is always one of the first things that prospective renters look at, it is an absolute non-negotiable for affluent renters. They expect the bathrooms to be modern and spacious. Lucy Kaitesti Wamimbi from Knight Frank says a house with multiple bathrooms that are also spacious is very attractive to prospective tenants.

“If the bathroom has a bathtub and a shower, that is very attractive to tenants because it offers more options and freedom,” she says.

One of the most sought after feature is the closet space. Modern styling demands built-in closets, built-in cabinets and pantry shelving, a bonus storage feature such as a wine cellar makes all the difference.

Personalised services

Beyond the standard offerings, Nantume says affluent renters desire personalised services that cater for their individual needs and preferences. Whether it is a private chef to prepare meals, chauffeur-driven cars, a dedicated housekeeper to maintain impeccable interiors, or a pet concierge to pamper pets, luxury rental properties go above and beyond to ensure every resident’s lifestyle is tailored to perfection.

Abundant amenities

What sets luxury rental properties apart are the amenities that elevate the living experience to new heights ensuring a lifestyle of convenience and indulgence.

“Developers in Uganda are increasingly incorporating world-class amenities into luxury rental properties,” notes Moses Ssempijja, a property manager in Entebbe. From state-of-the-art fitness centres to exclusive rooftop lounges with panoramic views, concierge services, rejuvenating spas, these amenities enhance the living experience for affluent renters which enhances their quality of life and offer exclusivity.

Ssempijja explains that privacy and security are paramount considerations to affluent renters who value seclusion and tranquility in their sanctuary. Gated communities with full time security, CCTV surveillance, advanced smart home technology for peace of mind and access control systems are highly sought after, allowing residents to relax and unwind in the comfort of their own home without compromising on safety or privacy. Other amenities such as schools to ease the movement of learners are a major attraction. For instance Naguru is home to several international schools, which eases school drop offs and pick-ups.

‘‘People want an easy commute to work, to school and leisure spots. Everyone wants a life of convenience. The appeal of a neighbourhoods where residents can access schools, hospitals, retail and recreational centres within the estate they live in is, therefore, hugely attractive,’’ Nantume says.

Smart home technologies

These renters expect and rely on technology and so expect their homes to be equally smart. Smart homes make life at home simply more convenient. For example, users can programme their garage door to open, the lights to go on, and their favourite tunes to play upon their arrival. Whether it is a smart camera that enables them to keep watch on their children or smart lighting, they expect their homes to have the following:

Rental agreements

Rental agreements play a vital role in formalising the relationship between landlords and tenant. These agreements outline the terms and conditions of the tenancy, including the duration of the lease, rental payments, security deposits, and maintenance responsibilities.

They provide clarity and legal protection for both parties,” explains Kizza.

“For affluent renters, having a comprehensive agreement ensures that their rights and obligations are clearly defined, giving them peace of mind throughout the tenancy.”

In addition to standard clauses, affluent renters often seek customisation and flexibility in their rental agreements to accommodate their unique preferences and lifestyle requirements. This may include provisions for early termination clauses, lease extensions, and permission for alterations or upgrades to the property. They may also negotiate terms that offer flexibility and cater for their specific needs such as access to additional amenities, or special arrangements for guest accommodations. Engaging legal counsel or consulting with a real estate attorney can help ensure that rental agreements are legally sound and enforceable.

“Both landlords and tenants should seek legal advice to draft rental agreements that comply with Ugandan rental laws and protect their interests,» advises Ssempijja. “This proactive approach can help prevent disputes and ensure a smooth tenancy experience for all parties involved.”

In the pursuit of excellence, luxury rental properties have become more than just places to live, they are the embodiment of a lifestyle reserved for those who want a relaxed way of life. As the demand for luxury rental properties continues to soar, it is clear that affluent renters are redefining the meaning of home.