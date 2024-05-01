What affluent renters expect in their housing

Affluent tenants want premium finishes, modern appliances, and stylish furnishings that reflect their taste and status. PHOTOs/Tony Mushoborozi.

By  GLORIA IRANKUNDA

What you need to know:

As the demand for luxury rental properties continues to soar, it is clear that affluent renters are redefining the meaning of home. In the pursuit of excellence, luxury rental properties have become more than just places to live.