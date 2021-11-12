How technology can transform the Ugandan job market 

Brian Ntambirweki

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • It also noted that around 700,000 youth enter the job market in Uganda annually, and this will grow to around 1 million annually by 2030.

In February 2020, the World Bank Group released a report on the “Jobs Strategy for Inclusive Growth in Uganda” and highlighted areas that were critically affecting the job market in Uganda including; the deteriorating access to jobs, deteriorating quality of jobs and rapid growth of the labour force.

