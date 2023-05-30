2-year-old Bright Mugalu seeks support to get proper diagnosis

He has a frayed abscess on the head, thickened and inflamed without a discharge, Bright Mugalu visibly looked weak, exhausted and cried in pain when this reporter met him.

Mugalu was born normal about 35 months ago. In March, while he played with an age-mate, he fell and hit his head on the floor.

“He sustained a small swelling and when his parents took him to a nearby clinic, the nurse assured them that he would be okay,” the family said.

Julius Ntulume and Prossy Nanteza, residents of Mutundwe-Kirinnyabigo in Kampala, tried to manage the tiny wound their from home as recommended by the nurse but it kept increasing as their son’s pain intensified.”

When they took him back to the clinic, pair says, the nurse recommended that they take him to a better hospital.

Upon physical examination at Mulago National Referral Hospital, the doctor requested that an image of the head be done, costing the couple a hard-earned Shs270,000.

According to the brain CT scan report by Dr Florence Musoke, one of the cranial bones in the skull is projecting out along the scalp with irregularity while another is compressing the brain parenchyma. The scan also shows a central nervous system tumour which begins from the brain.

The doctors at Mulago have recommended further tests, including a biopsy at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala estimated to cost over Shs1.5m. The results of the biopsy will determine the course of treatment, according to medics.

“I have tried to look for money so that my only child can get a proper diagnosis but I have failed to raise the required amount. He has to take painkillers every day and another type of medication (anticonvulsants) but sometimes, I cannot afford the Shs30,000 to buy it. Please help me raise the necessary funds so that my child can get the help he needs to live a normal life,” Ntulume appealed on Monday.