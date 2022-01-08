2022: Trends men should bin this year

Matching outfits

If there is any fashion style that was criticised in 2021, matching outfits, or is it called twinning, especially kitenge. Created to add fun to couples, this trend has turned out to be a nightmare for many who have become laughing stocks in society. People avoided wearing them to events such as parties and weddings.

Oversized everything

Oversized shirts, shorts and trousers have been a must-have for most men but it is time to let go. We are in and are heading to times that get heads turning in well-fitting clothes. A great trim is a must!

Sweatshirts, oversize jumpers

Many people found immense comfort in roomy silhouettes last year. Extended months at home had most reaching for the same outfits such as jumpers, sweatshirts and hoodies time and again. Resolve: This new year as we slowly get back on our feet as an economy, we will be spending more time outdoors now than indoors.

Fake brands

Nigerian artiste Ruger gave us a hit titled Dior and the brand sales increased in Africa, with people looking for anything Dior. From T-shirts, cross bags, caps and pants but that is not the only label making waves in Uganda. We have others such as Nike, Versace, Gucci and Tommy Hilfiger. Sadly, most of these brands are counterfeited, we advise that you order or buy from an authorized outlet for any of those brands.

Yeezy outfits

American rapper Kanye West is a fashion designer and one of the ‘best’ at that but some of his outfits shouldn’t be worn in 256 or else you will be looked at with tonnes of questions, especially the torn yeezus sweaters. First they look like useless pieces of clothes with an outrageous price tag. Imagine looking that Kanye at a hefty $2,750.

Tit bits

As we collectively get our initial careful ways into 2022, extremely minimal is specific. If the past 12 months have taught us something, it is that we can never be sure of what is lurking about the corner, and there is nothing any of us can do about that.