A rebirth of ancient tales

For three months, the cast did rigorous rehearsals, refining their movements, perfecting dance strokes and immersed themselves in the intricacies of the Acholi language and culture. PHOTOs | Hilda Victoria Namulwana
 

By  Hilda Victoria Namulwana

What you need to know:

  • Cultural dance. By midnight, the boundary between performer and audience blurred, as spectators joined in the spirited Larakaraka and Dingi Dingi dances. Faces glistened with sweat as the worlds converged in ancestral wisdom.