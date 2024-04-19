A rebirth of ancient tales

In the vibrant nightlife of Gulu City, a fusion of traditional storytelling and contemporary techniques unfolded at Elephant Plane Common. The age-old narrative of Gipir and Labong came to life, captivating audiences with its timeless themes.

Among the enthralled spectators, was Rwot Yusuf Adeki, his face radiant with delight during the rhythmic dances, yet tense as the violent moments unfolded, such as when a knife was brandished to retrieve a swallowed bead.

“This is a new way to narrate our ancient tale. I was captivated by the choreography, the innovative use of lighting and the evocative music. Though the setting may change, the essence of the story remains unchanged, resonating just as strongly today as it did five centuries ago. Its themes of violence, rivalry, greed, and the quest for power transcend time and culture,” reflected Adeki.

The performance was a collaboration between the resident Watwero Dance Initiative and Batalo East Productions, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation.

Tourists across the EU, the USA and local enthusiasts alike, were on the edge of their seats for three captivating hours, as the narrative unfolded. They indulged in Uganda Waragi, Nile Special and an array of gins, immersing themselves fully in the experience.

By midnight, the boundary between performer and audience blurred as spectators joined in the spirited Larakaraka and Dingi Dingi dances. Faces glistened with sweat as the worlds of Europe and Africa converged, and the youth found themselves steeped in the ancestral wisdom woven into the fabric of the story. Time check 11pm and among the thrilled audience seating on papyrus mats were women clutching their beer bottles, munching Rolex, Sandwiches and Burgers, as if there was no tomorrow.

For three months, the cast dedicated themselves to rigorous rehearsals, refining their movements, perfecting dance strokes and immersed themselves in the intricacies of the Acholi language and culture.

Within the performance, the graceful ballet movements of Europe flawlessly intertwined with traditional attire, featuring ancestral skirts delicately draped over the loins.

The beads and bangles adorning the dancers, served as a vibrant tribute to poet Okot p Bitek’s “Heartbeat of Africa” in the 1970s, infusing the production with a rich tapestry of cultural symbolism and heritage.

Engaging with the audience revealed a spectrum of individual perspectives on the lessons learnt.

“Gipir challenging his brother to search for a spear to salvage the family food, was akin to a death sentence. One can only imagine the perils he faced from wild animals, reptiles and diseases in Uganda’s jungle days,” says John Opira. “Yet, this rivalry still echoes among our politicians and the clergy.”

The business community often resorts to sabotage to hinder competitors’ transactions or performance.

“I wish we could have such entertainment every week. The drama would divert people from spending excessive time in pubs, indulging in gambling, womanising, and playing pool,” remarked Grace Atim.

A casual tour of Gulu City’s night spots unveiled a vibrant array of entertainment venues, each with its unique ambience and offerings. At Plan B and BJ, diverse formats of entertainment cater to different tastes.

Plan B treats patrons to traditional dancing strokes and Acholi music reverberates from powerful subwoofers, filling the dance floor.

Couples move gracefully, their busy hands tracing the contours of their bodies amid the pulsating beats. Amidst the lively atmosphere, the whispers of “Wan ke ken” (we are family) floated above the music, adding to the sense of camaraderie and community.