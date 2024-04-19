Celebrating literary works of Gakwandi and Bukenya

Prof Austin Bukenya cuts his cake accompanied by friends.  Photos | Joseph Buwule - Makerere University

By  BAMUTARAKI MUSINGUZI

What you need to know:

  • Two literary luminaries turned 80 this year and their body of work seems just as limitless. Prof Austin Bukenya and Prof Arthur Gakwandi are pivotal writers, whose influence extends beyond borders. 