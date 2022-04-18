I advocate for genuine love- Davide Ug

Tell me more about yourself?

I love people and I am very talkative. I was born in Sheema District but my family moved to Ntungamo District but I currently work and live in Muyenga, Kampala. I am a strong advocate of genuine love and I hate conflict. I, embrace freedom and care for everyone that God puts in my life.

You are a teacher. What subject do you teach and where?

I teach French at Acacia International School and Alliance Française, Kampala.

You are also a musician. What genre of music do you do?

Pop and RnB but I am versatile with any genre. I can write or sing anything musical.

Take us through your music journey?

I have always loved music but I got more serious in 2019. Before, I was writing and experimenting with songs.

How do you balance teaching and music?

Tough question but well, music is simply part of my DNA, less of a burden. French is my passion and I work around my work schedules.

When do you get the time for music?

Often after work, on weekends and during summer breaks(the school calendar breaks based on the international curriculum).

Why are you into music?

I love it, I feel it and I want to share it. I believe that music is contagious.

Tell me some of your songs?

Walalou in French, Perfect Match and Wawangula in English and Luganda, Omwaka 99 (Runyankore).

Is that all?

Well, this is just a tip of the iceberg. Great stuff is cooking!

If you had to choose between teaching and singing, what would you forego?

I love both. I can even handle more than the two.

What is the most challenging thing in music?

Cooperation; artistes are unique but they ought to embrace one another which augments their art.

Where do you see yourself in five years from now in music?

I will be an international artiste, embraced by the Anglophone and Francophone worlds.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

Of course, I pray and take a glass of water.

Tell us about the first thing you do when you get to work.

I either pray or say hello to my colleagues.

Your earliest childhood memory is...?

There was once an old woman in our neighbourhood in Rwakizibwa Village in Sheema South who teased me by calling me her ‘husband’. I was about five years old and one day I got fed up of the moniker. I reported her to my mother.

First best friend was...?

We used to call him Snoop, one of my school mates at Nganwa High School in Bushenyi. We used to watch karate films and then go and practice the same moves to get bigger muscles and look intimidating. We were really bad news!

Did this earn you anything at school?

Yes, did I tell you I was once Mr Weight at school?

Were you?

Yes, I was for two years.

First kiss was ...?

With my first girlfriend in 2004. I felt so shy but a few films I had watched kept me going.

First book you read and what is it all about?

Ishe Katabazi by C B Katiti. This is a compilation of different fables about Ishe Katabazi, a hilarious protagonist.

First job...?

I first worked at Technobrain BPO in 2015.

Your job description was...?

Team lead for the Millward Brown project doing market research for several telecom companies across Africa led by Airtel.

First salary?

Shs600,000.

What did you use your salary for?

I boughtnice things for my home, shades and sneakers. I also sent some to my mum.