I am not confident - Deejay Bancs

Tell us about DJ Bancs?

I am originally known as Shaffic Bbosa, and was born on April 17. I will say I am a renowned humble, thriving young deejay in Kampala. I have achieved this through performances in different popular clubs and bars and most importantly my playlists on the famous ‘The Turbo Charged K Drive Superstar Friday’ show on KFM radio that airs every Friday from 3pm to 7pm.

Where were you before you started deejaying?

I was studying. I went to Hormisdallen Kamwokya for my Primary, then headed to Kibuli for my O and A level then Makerere University Business School for a Bachelors in business administration.

What is someone who graduated in business administration doing in clubs?

Music is my passion that is why I ended up deejaying in clubs so I was basically following my passion.

Tell us about your deejaying journey then?

I started this in my Form 5 but it was not on a professional level as I was trying to learn a few skills here and there. It was not until I joined campus that l got professional. l used to organize small house/hostel parties, then went with my supportive friend to different clubs asking for gigs. I started from a small bar called Chapter 1 near MUBS.

How different are you from other deejays?

Music has always been my passion and this is why l do not leave any of my clients unsatisfied. This has paved way to a number of opportunities in my career.

What ways has deejaying paved for you?

It has helped me earn some good money which has improved my standards of living. It has helped me get connected to influential people in the community.

Tell us some of the events you have deejayed on?

I have done my own events known as ‘The Kick Off’ on December 20, 2019. I then performed at the “Fem Effect” on December 15, 2022. I was also part of the Slick Stuart and Roja mixtape on 20th Dec 2020 and then at the Ciroc Pool Party with Nigeria’s Skales on 27th Dec 2017.

What kind of should a good DJ possess?

A good a Dj should know how to read his or her crowd. That is the most important thing because it is the audience that matters in every deejays career.

Can someone make a living through deejaying?

Yes. I say it with authority because deejaying at the moment employs many people who have all been successful doing only that. Personally, I bought my first car through this job.

How easy or difficult is this kind of job?

How easy, Music is my passion. Dealing with something you love is easy and then the most difficult bit is that it needs full time attention and devotion.

What are some of the challenges you are facing in this industry?

The only challenge is that DJs lack unity. They are always fighting each other every now and then.

You are also the music scheduler at KFM. How did you land this job?

Let me first thank da almighty Allah for this opportunity. I landed on this job through my hot mixes on da K drive superstar Friday show on KFM that left listeners wanting more and more.

What is your role as a music scheduler?

I prepare all music for the station to achieve the sound of KFM. I determine and find new music both local and international for the station, prepare playlists for all shows at the station, build a music bank for the station and ensure that it’s continuously updated and carry out research and act on the feedback to ensure that the sound of the station is uncompromised.

What are KFM’s kind of songs?

Strictly the best music of all time both local and international but the best is what we focus on.

Who do you look up to in this field?

I look up to my brother DJ Shady who works in the UK. He has inspired me because he has achieved a lot as a deejay. With this job, he has bought different pieces of land and built houses.

What is the first thing you do in the morning?

I pray for the previous day and night.

What is the first thing you do when you get to work?

I begin with greeting my workmates. It is the most honorable thing to do I think.

Earliest childhood memory?

Meeting my mom again after many years of not being with her.

Why did you separate with your mom in the first place?

My mum had to leave the country for greener pastures in order to brighten my future through providing school fees, clothes, better shelter and other necessities

First best friend

Ali Sengoba. He always believed in me

First kiss?

It was in my Primary 7 vacation at Didi’s World Kansanga. That is all I can reveal.

Best advice and from whom

Think twice before reacting or saying anything.

Hobbies

I like listening to music and then playing music.

Two cents

First book you read?

The 3-musketeer

First job?

I was the music scheduler. Same thing I am still doing.

First salary and what you used the money for?

I can’t disclose the amount but I used it to buy new shoes and clothes.

What do you like about your jobs?

It’s in my area of expertise.

Most memorable experience?

The day I put up my show and the turn up was massive l can’t forget that day.

Biggest regret in life