Marion Namwase’s life changed at 13

I was born without any disabilities. I started school at the Sharp Children’s Centre in Musita Trading Centre for primary and later moved to Paul Mukasa SSS Kigunga, Mukono, where I pursued my education up to Senior Three and dropped out after suffering a hearing impairment disability.

The doctors asked my parents to provide them the historical background of my health, and they said that whenever I used to suffer from malaria, I was given Quinine tablets for a long time without taking enough fluids. So, they concluded that it must have been the cause of my hearing complications.

Tough times

When I was in Senior Three at Paul Mukasa SSS, the situation became so tough on my side that I could not understand what they were teaching in class.

Despite the fact that the school’s head teacher was aware of my difficulties, she did not inform the other teachers, and as a result, I frequently received harsh punishment in class from these teachers, who believed that I was acting and detested answering questions.

I used to cry, and I was always ill due to the hatred and beatings. At some point, I felt like I was the only person with a hearing impairment in the whole world because, by then, I didn’t know a lot about disabled people elsewhere.

I was truly alone and despised after the community learned about my issue. A few others lost faith in me and began to criticise me, claiming that I would never succeed and that my illness would prevent me from having a clear future.

The worst part of joining the deaf school was seeing all the people using sign language, and yet I didn’t know anything. I hated myself the first week, and the head teacher could call me and comfort me until I got used to it.

Entering schools for the deaf

When my parents were still stuck on what to do, a family friend advised my dad to reach out to Ntinda School for the Deaf.

We went there with dad, and they advised him to get me hearing aids, which he did. It was there that I was advised to join Mbale School for the Deaf. They took me to Mbale School for Deaf for Seniors Three and Four.

At Mbale, I got to know that I wasn’t alone. Above all, I started seeing ability in disability, where those who were in classes above mine used to pass and join university. This inspired me.

I proceeded to Senior Five at St. Francis School for the Blind, Madera in Soroti, since I also have a challenge with my eyes; I can’t see well, especially from a distance.

But it was hard concentrating because of the loud machines they use. So, I left and joined Wakiso Secondary School for the Deaf and later to Mbale Progressive Schools, where I completed my A-Level in 2020.

I emerged as the best deaf candidate in the whole country, with 13 points.

I applied to join Makerere University on the Pujab forms, and lucky enough, I was selected.

Challenges for PWDs

PWDs on campus go through a lot of challenges. For example, accessing buildings is still a challenge because most of our buildings are not favourable to wheelchair users, and at times some of the lecturers don’t take their needs (PWDs) into consideration before deciding venues for lectures.

Some students with hearing impairments also face challenges with communication, despite the fact that they are provided with interpreters.

Generally, lack of appropriate information is also a challenge, whereby most PWDS hardly get information about what is always going on in the country; in fact, it’s only PWDS in urban areas that have some information about government grants such as the Parish Development Model.

Future plans

Many PWDs are given chances to reach higher levels of education, and they perform well, though they are denied chances in the job market. Thus, I want to carry out a “life after campus” campaign for PWDs so that I can help my fellow students, especially girls, know their rights as female students with disabilities.

Dreams and aspirations…

I want to raise awareness about their rights not only at Makerere University but even at the surrounding universities. Many people have failed to recognise the ability of disability.

Therefore, I also want to carry out a disability awareness campaign, though I don’t have enough funds to push my dreams.