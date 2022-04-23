Media fraternity into Iftar

The media fraternity got together for Media Iftar dinner on April 21, evening at Tagy hotel, Kampala.

The event kicked off with eating fruits and juice, followed by prayers and then the main course- pilau, matooke with chicken and beef.

Abubaker Lubowa, the chairman organising committee of the dinner, says the idea started five years ago and it was only once that they missed it because of lockdown when Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak.

“We started it after realising that journalists are invited to events where they cover other people breaking their fast and not having the privilege of breaking their fast without work stress,”Lubowa says.

This dinner brings together the Muslim and non Muslim journalists and, the photojournalist believes this is also a time for strengthening the bond between media practitioners and creating a family under one umbrella for a common cause.

He adds that through the culture of many eating from one platter, this denotes a long time practice of togetherness.

Using that platter signifies non descrimination and that is the value they are promoting.

“It is also one way of reaping from the many benefits Allah gives one who makes others happy at their time of breaking their fast,” he explains.

Ali Mubiru of Pearl FM, co-organiser of the event, notes that one of the times a Muslim is happy is when they are about to break their fast.

“If one does something that makes them grumpy, it is not right with Allah,” Mubiru says.

“To have a happy break of fast, we have to prepare good food among other nourishments to make sure the diners are happy,” he says.

Dembe FM presenter Shafik Kayima opened the eating session. PHOTO/PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

In Islam, through sacrifice, one is believed to be cleansed of their sins.

Mubiru adds that when people die, they always wish to turn back the hands of time and make sacrifices for the wrongs they committed. Such include feeding the hungry and helping the needy.

Why Thursday

According to Lubowa, they chose Thursday because in Islam, they are taught that it is the time when angels ascend to heaven to write their good and bad deeds in everyone’s file.

Iftar

Iftar is the food prepared for the person fasting. That means that it has to be good food so that the person breaks their fast happily.

“When we enter the season of Ramadan, we have a time to break our fast. A Muslim breaks their fast when the sun sets and start the fast when it rises,” Mubiru says.