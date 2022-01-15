Paul eats rolex when he’s broke

Paul Ampurire (L) and Peter Tahinduka are brothers who are fond of each other. PHOTO/EDGAR R.BATTE.

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • Brothers with a bond. Paul Ampurire is a public relations manager  of Comedy Store Uganda and a travel blogger.
  • He adds that he has an ‘intimate relationship’ with rolex (a meal of chapatti, fried eggs, cabbage, onions and tomatoes).
  • His brother, Peter Tahinduka is a digital and communications officer at Knight Frank, a property consultancy firm, writes Edgar R. Batte.

Paul
How would you describe your brother?
A lot explains Peter. He is multitalented, sociable, generous, and clever. Most importantly, he is a brother anyone would desire.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.