Paul eats rolex when he’s broke

Paul

How would you describe your brother?

A lot explains Peter. He is multitalented, sociable, generous, and clever. Most importantly, he is a brother anyone would desire.

What is your earliest memory of him?

We fought for toys, especially cars. Dad bought several toys for us as kids but there were those toys that Peter could not let me have. Those, I knew were out of bounds. So, I had to play with them and it always ended in tears.

What nickname did you have for him?

Peter had no nickname. Not at home or at primary school. He was just Peter. However, in Secondary school, his peers nicknamed him Red Star. That is about the time he had aspirations of being a singer but lost aspiration along the way. But some people still call him Red Star.

The craziest thing he did as a child?

Ummm… We had a concrete platform next to our house, so one day as we were playing, Peter fell off and hit his forehead on a stone. He got a cut on his forehead. Peter rushed to our mother’s bedroom, got a needle and thread and tried to suture the wound.

He had heard stories of how people who get wounds are taken to hospital and get ‘stitched’. Poor Peter literally took matters in his own hands. But our elder sister Jean, entered the bedroom in time to stop him. He was taken to the clinic and bandaged.

What is the craziest thing you did together?

This is a story I heard from Jean. I must have been four years old or so. Peter was, I think, five years old. I placed a nail in a power extension cable. So, the whole room was filled with smoke. Then I told Peter to try it too. I told him since he was older it would be safe.

Jean says when our mother came in and started shouting at us for the mess we had caused, I asked her ‘What did you think we were doing when we were in the house by ourselves and quiet?’ Reminds me of … If a child goes quiet for a while, check on them because chances are, they are messing up something.

Were you always friends?

Yes, save for the obvious childhood drama, Peter and I have never had issues.

I remember at university, guys always asked whether we were brothers. Many felt we had a bond that brothers seldom have.

How often did you fight?

Rarely. The only things that caused fights between us were toys and edible stuff such as bread and doughnuts. Peter was never big on saving bread for the next day. And he did not care one bit that I was the young one.

Did you ever team up to fight someone?

No, physical fights were not in our DNA. I do not recall ever fighting with Peter or anyone at school. I think it is about how we were brought up. And I was skinny, so the odds were stacked against me.

How often do you meet these days?

We stay in different sides of town. Then, work gets crazy but on average, it is about once in three months. We meet and talk about our individual plans. He is ambitious, so each time we meet, there is a lot I learn. He oozes a lot of positivity and ideas. He inspires me.

Peter

How would you describe your brother?

Paul is outgoing yet reserved and he is passionate about communication and travel. He enjoys rolex when he is broke and pork when he is loaded.

What is your earliest memory of him?

When Paul was born, he was a beautiful baby that our mother took time to believe it was a boy having spent time shopping and preparing for a baby girl.

What nickname did you have for him?

Paul had a plethora of nicknames, but one that stuck was Dynamite, his pseudonym when he was on radio during his Senior Six vacation.

The craziest thing he did as a child…?

One day, I fell down and hit my forehead on a stone which still bears the scar. On his way to school the next day, Paul went to the spot where I fell, picked the stone upon which I fell and brought it home in his bag. I think it was sweet but crazy to some degree.

What is the craziest thing you did together?

We used to mould clay and craft some incredible pieces of art from houses to planes. After the process, we would place them next to a charcoal stove for them to dry. Unfortunately, on this dreadful day, we poured porridge that was meant for breakfast which of course came with a price as you would imagine.

Were you always friends?

Yes, Paul and I have always been friends except on occasions when things such as doughnuts came between us.

How often did you fight?

As often as those doughnuts came in. So, I had this terrible habit that whenever they bought doughnuts, Paul and I would get one each.

Then, I would reach for another claiming that it was my morning share (so I would not have one in the morning). And the morning would come and I still claim my share of the doughnuts which was a recipe for fights.

Did you ever team up to fight someone?

No, fortunately, we were never the fighting type away from our occasional beef.

How often do you meet these days?

As often as need arises because we live on different ends of the city. But, we talk so regularly and try as much to keep up with what is happening in each other’s life.

Tit Bits

Paul Ampurire is a public relations manager of Comedy Store Uganda who loves his rolex when he is broke and eats pork when he has money.