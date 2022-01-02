Prime

Paying tribute  to those we  lost in 2021

R.I.P. Maj  Gen  Paul Lokech and Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.  Photos | Courtesy

By  Phionah Nassanga

What you need to know:

  • As we usher in 2022, we cannot forget the souls that we lost last year. The grim reaper took the form of Covid-19 and sudden death.  Let’s pay tribute to people 2021 robbed from us

Rest in eternity. As we usher in 2022, we cannot forget the souls that we lost last year. The grim reaper took the form of Covid-19 and sudden death.  Let’s pay tribute to people 2021 robbed from us, as Phionah Nassanga writes. 

