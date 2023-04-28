Prof Kiremire: The scientist keen on discovering solutions

Prof, tell us about your background. What was your childhood like?

I was born in a village called Bwanga, Nyarushanje Sub-County Rukiga in Kigezi District. But, with the new demarcations, my village is now in Rukungiri District. Our village borders Kyafora in Ntungamo District which belonged to the old Ankore District.

I was born on February 15, 1945, just a day after Valentine’s Day. My father, Mr Yowasi Kiremire was a Mutongore chief with two wives. My mother, the late Erivaida Kineiremu, who was the first wife had 11 children and I am the sixth born. His second wife, Edurida Kabugombe, who is still alive had 12 children. My parents and some of their children are no more. I was surrounded by immense love from everyone from my maternal and stepmother’s side. Hence, as a young man, I did not distinguish between my siblings and half siblings.

What was your experience, especially academically?

There was emphasis on student discipline during my time. Teachers were highly respected. In primary and secondary school, whenever a teacher entered a class, students had to stand up. Students were required to be highly attentive during lessons. These days, you might find students, especially at university busy on WhatsApp during a lecture.

What interested you in science?

Because I loved figures, I decided to take on science and began with mathematics. Nobody inspired me, I just developed a love for figures. Later on, I grew to love, Chemistry and Physics. At A-Level, I did Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and finally I graduated with BSc (Honors) in Chemistry in March 1970 at Makerere, (then University of East Africa), before the university split into separate entities in 1971.

What was your first job?

From April to July 1970 I worked at Namulonge Research Centre as a soil chemist then a special assistant at Chemistry Department, Makerere from July 1970 to July 1971.

On August 6, 1971, I went to Canada as a Commonwealth scholar to the University of New Brunswick, where I did a PhD in Inorganic Chemistry specialising in the chemistry of transition metals.

What do you do currently?

I am a board member at National Planning Authority.

We know that you discovered compounds that can work against malaria parasites. What compounds exactly did you find?

The chemistry of transition metals is characterised by a range of beautiful colours. A point came when I decided that these colours should be associated with solving problems or issues affecting society. One of the chemicals or compounds that came to mind was that of the metal platinum, which is one of the chemicals used in the treatment of one of the cancer diseases.

My focus was tuned towards malaria parasites. My analysis of some current drugs used in the treatment of malaria parasites show that they have certain chemical elements in them, especially Nitrogen and Sulphur, which we could use to link up with metallic elements. I, therefore made such compounds and they were found to be active against malaria parasites and indeed some of them were even stronger than the standard test drug used.

So, we synthesised these in the laboratory at the University of Namibia from 2005 to 2009. It was a team comprising of three undergraduate students and I as the team leader. We worked together over the weekends because we did not have time during weekdays.

It was proposed that these compounds be patented [given an official legal right to make or sell an invention] locally in Namibia where I was working. After, we patented them internationally after approval by World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Switzerland. Seven compounds were approved and recognised by WIPO as patents in 2011 and these have been accepted in the US, India and South Africa. These constitute 28 WIPO citations in the patent scope.

Why did you focus on malaria?

Because at that time malaria was the major killer disease in Africa and Uganda in particular.

What is the significance of this discovery?

These compounds or metal complexes can potentially be transformed into malaria drugs by companies. Malaria parasites undergo mutations which develop resistance against prevailing drugs. In order to counteract such eventualities there is a great need to continue developing alternatives.

We also know that you discovered “the natural laws of chemical clusters”. Tell us what this exactly means.

The natural laws of chemical clusters are covered under the concept “Chemical Cluster Theory”. Cluster theory considers all the chemicals and their parent element from which they are derived as clusters. This is because, the simple mathematics that was developed works for groups of elements clustered together or individual separate elements. The atomic number (Z) which was discovered around 1915 enabled chemists to arrange chemical elements into Periods and Groups, what happens when the elements react to form compounds such as Hydrogen (H) and Oxygen (O) to form Water (H2O) or Nitrogen (N) and Hydrogen (H) to form Ammonia (NH3).

The discovery of the skeletal number (K) in 2015 has enabled us arrange not only compounds but also their elements into an expanded matrix of groups and periods. It was discovered that all the chemical elements do possess skeletal numbers for example H(0.5). However, the compounds formed by these elements and their relatives do possess whole numbers, for example, H2O (K=0.5+0.5+1=2). The formation of whole numbers by compounds is one of the Natural laws. By applying skeletal numbers, a wide range of chemical clusters and their shapes have been able to be explained. Among others, they include clusters such as Boranes, Metalloboranes, Metal Carbonyls, Golden Clusters and Zintl Ions. (Editor’s note: Too much science).

What is the significance of this discovery?

Cluster theory is revolutionary in its nature, simple as it looks. The definition of a chemical bond as it is known is going to change and therefore the way it is being taught is going to change.

The discovery of the skeletal number (k) of elements will change the Periodic Table forever as it explains many known and unknown chemical phenomena.

The definition of an atomic structure is likely going to change due to ‘Double Capping Theory’ introduced by cluster theory.

Just as plant and animal cells were found to possess nuclei, it has been discovered that some chemical clusters do possess cluster nuclei.

Cluster theory is likely going to influence new ideas in physics and mathematics.

And, what exactly will their positive impact be?

As already mentioned, when elements were organised into groups and periods, the chemical knowledge and its applications to produce fertilisers and pharmaceuticals among others multiplied immensely.

There has been an overwhelming international response to ‘Cluster Theory’. Due to its immense potential impact on the new knowledge of the 21st century and its applications, about 40 books have been generated. Nearly half of them have been translated into Portuguese, Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, Polish, Germany and Russian.

The total number of books is about 170 being circulated worldwide.

