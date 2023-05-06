Shonubi: The actress, writer and director

Tayo Shonubi started her acting career at a young age. At 11, Shonubi featured in a play titled Hope at Kampala Ecole Francaise from where she joined International School of Uganda. She anchored her professional career under Kampala Amateur Dramatic Society (KADS) where she was cast. She was in high school.

She then pursued a Bachelor of Fine Arts at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York (Broadway) where she graduated with distinction last year. Her career highlights include casting for the role of Lorrell Robinson in Dream Girls. Here are the interview excerpts with the actress, writer and director.

How do you marry your artistic abilities?

I enjoy acting so much that it does not feel burdening to me. Even on the days I might not feel like acting, when I am tired, I still find inspiration to do it.

Where and how did you start your journey in the arts?

I started performing at the age of 11. The first musical I watched was here, in Kampala and after that I did not look back. I went to school and studied music in New York and got a degree. I (just) returned last year. Now I am still exposing myself in the industry here.

What anchored your acting career?

I watched a film when I was six years old and memorised the dance, music and everything. Interestingly, at that point I never thought that I would be part of the creative industry. Two years ago, I was on the touring production.

What opportunities do you think might be motivating your new phase to return and work here?

There are so many opportunities in Uganda than what people think. The industry is very small and when there are fewer people, there happens to be so much space and that helps. There is also, so much that has not been explored and so much talent here. If people can realise that, Uganda will be better.

With your exposure to more developed sectors, what more can be done to exploit Uganda’s local film or creative sector?

There is need to create or improve structures. For example, how auditions are run so that people take them seriously. Also, money is very important. For example, My Fair Lady is an expensive one because we had to buy the rights.

You are a lead actress in My Fair Lady, what thematic concerns in the play speak to you?

Wanting more. Sometimes, we do not get enough yet there is so much potential that is not being utilised. There is also the theme of fear. The end of the play is very controversial but also risky because despite being in an unhealthy relationship with the guy, she still goes back. Her journey speaks volumes.

What did you find challenging about the rehearsals and acting?

I think the most challenging part for me in the show was the stamina required because the musical requires accent work.

There is speaking element, on top of that there is accent, on top of that there is singing, and on top of that there is the dancing. So, it is and it had to be quite strenuous vocally and physically but I think I was able to rest as much as I could. I do it to just take care of my voice and of my body.

My Fair Lady was three hours long and you were in more than half of those scenes; dancing, singing, acting. Then, the days when you had two shows, how did you manage that?

I have done musicals where we had two shows in the afternoon and in the evening and I had to do both. That is how it works in many professional theatres. I did not have anybody doing the Martinez role so in the evening shows, I had to do standby in case someone failed to turn up earlier enough.

What was your favourite part in the play?

It is and has always been the Asko scene. The song Asko is probably the best in the whole show. Even though I do not get to sing it, it remains my favourite scene in the show.

You nailed both the cockney accent and the “proper” accent (Queen’s English?). How did you do that?

Because of my background in terms of where I went to school in Uganda, I think I have always been good in picking up accents. I have been surrounded by so many of them for so long.

Obviously in Uganda we have the British fluency but, also I grew up watching the films. I had heard the accents from earlier on. I was not until later in my life when I actually took accent classes.

Who did your costumes?

Guy Jairus Zziwa designed and made our costumes. Even back stage, he was continuously cutting or stitching things at the last minute to make sure it was perfect.

In what kind of family environment, were you raised?

My family is the most supportive unit I know. If I did not have their support I do not know where I would be. Growing up, they saw me headed for something big in this industry.

Everyone in my family can sing but they are more of lawyers, architects, interior designers, businesspeople and nobody else is in entertainment. But, I like the way they are supportive.

Speaking of support, what is that act of compassion you have done for someone?

Sharing my knowledge and my experiences with others because I know that not everyone has had the chances and the opportunities that I have had. So, sharing the little knowledge I have is important. We should be lifting each other. Sometimes, I get in my dressing room and do something including offering loud voices to others who have something to offer.

Tit bits

On your wish list is…

Before these auditions, I was thinking of writing. I want to do more musicals because they are dear to me. I want to teach more of it but I also want to do more writing and producing, of short films of my own which I have already started on.

Actors and actresses (drama or film) you look up to...?