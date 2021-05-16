Sinfully delicious treats

Display of salads. PHOTO/PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

Summary


By A. Kadumukasa Kironde II

Review: Chapter One Sunday Mother’s Day brunch buffet at Protea Hotel, Kololo left us yearning for more, writes A. Kadumukasa Kironde II.

Thanks to head chef Marinus Okoth, the splendid four-star Protea Hotel offers a versatile and much to be commended Sunday brunch. The price is comfortable and economical Shs65,000 in a setting that is semi alfresco and fairly spacious. The Protea Hotel in Kololo, needs little or no introduction  because it has been around for more than a decade and can  qualify as a 50-room boutique hotel. Not an easy feat to achieve (more so for a hotel), while at the same time offering food that is on the whole of  high quality. 

Last Sunday, Mother’s Day, found fellow trencherman and I at Chapter One Restaurant at Protea Hotel and our first offering was the soup of the day. This featured roasted bell pepper, with just the right touch of ginger coupled with a scintillating dash of fresh lemon grass. The idea of roasting the bell pepper is novel and can also be used in making hummus. While the East African kachumbari was devoid of chillies, this was not a deal breaker,  since freshly chopped chillies were offered on the side with one being able to add to one’s desire.  I have always been big on chillies and insisted on their being included in my pasta and the chef on duty did exactly as requested. 

life05pix2

Mac and cheese, yellow daal.PHOTO/PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

The main course
 There was nothing lacking in the famous Baganda Luwombo and we marvelled at how tender it was, while at the same time having that requisite smoked essence that makes it a great favourite for many. As for the chicken tikka masala, as good as one would expect. However, it was the pork riblets which bowled me over and they were scrumptious as they literally melted in one’s mouth. It is rare to find such delicious pork ribs and I can only marvel at the chef’s ingenuity in how he successfully managed to divvy up this item to perfection.  

Such fingerlicking treats
I would be remiss in not mentioning the Protea pizza Quattro Stagioni (four seasons pizza). This is an assortment of pizza in Italian cuisine that is prepared, in you guessed it, four sections with a myriad of different ingredients. In Italy, each section would represent a particular season of the year.  For instance, artichokes signify spring, while tomatoes or basil represent summer, mushrooms represent fall and the ham, prosciutto or olives would represent winter.

Not to be overlooked is the mushroom and spinach quiche which was bursting with flavours and superbly done by chef Okoth making it the perfect meatless offering. While the desserts were all commendable,  chocolate fudge pudding which is made with rice flour, eggs and dark chocolate vanilla extract and butter was sinfully delicious. And, the ambrosia fit for the gods!

life05pix3

East African kachumbari salad. PHOTO/PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

Starters and  Salad 
Pasta with fresh peas, bell pepper, basil and sweet chili sauce
East African kachumbari 
Mixed green salad 
Hawaiian chicken salad 
“Toss your own salad platter”
Condiments 
Olives; onion rings; lime and mango pickle; gherkins 
Dressings 
French vinaigrette; cocktail sauce; honey mustard; balsamic vinegar 
Breakfast items 
Breakfast pastries viz. Mandazi, assorted muffins, croissants, scones and pancakes 
Beef sausages 
Juice Station 
Apple 
Sugar cane
Live grill station 
Stir fry noodles – chicken, beef and vegetables 
Baker’s basket of bread and rolls  
A wide selection of freshly baked breads from which to choose
Soup 
Roasted bell pepper soup infused with ginger and lemon grass 
Main course dishes 
Traditional Ugandan beef Luwombo
Tandoori chicken tikka 
Mint fresh peas curry 
Mushroom & spinach quiche 
Assorted Ugandan root vegetables 
Vegetable Biryani/steamed rice
Mixed greens 
Tilapia cutlets – wet fry 
Matooke with ground nut sauce
Our pork riblets 
Pizza pass around 
Four season (Stagioni) –vegetarian and  non vegetarian, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, sun dry tomatoes, mushroom & bacon
Desserts 
Strawberry mousse 
Multi-layer cake 
Vanilla cake
Pineapple upside down cake 
Eclairs 
Hot dessert 
Chocolate fudge pudding 
Kid’s corner 
Protea fried chicken 
Zucchini tempura 
French fries 
Mac N chess 

If you go…
Place: Protea Hotel, Chapter One Restaurant, Acacia Avenue, Kampala 
Smoke-Free Zone: Not allowed 
Event: Mother’s Day Sunday brunch   
Service: Professional and caring 
Ambience: A wonderful alfresco setting with an indoor restaurant within the confines of the high end Kololo 
Open: Sunday 11am to 4pm
Our rating: Not to be missed 
The space: Good layout that allows one decent privacy and they observe Covid-19 SOPs!
The crowd:  Well- to-do Ugandans                                                                                                                                                                                                                            The bar: Coffee, tea, juice, beer, wine, and smoothies 
The damage: Buffet at Shs 65,000
Sound level: Good  
Parking: Ample and secure 
*Note: Ratings are purely the reviewer’s personal reaction to food, ambience and service factoring in the price.


