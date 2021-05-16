Sinfully delicious treats
Review: Chapter One Sunday Mother’s Day brunch buffet at Protea Hotel, Kololo left us yearning for more, writes A. Kadumukasa Kironde II.
Thanks to head chef Marinus Okoth, the splendid four-star Protea Hotel offers a versatile and much to be commended Sunday brunch. The price is comfortable and economical Shs65,000 in a setting that is semi alfresco and fairly spacious. The Protea Hotel in Kololo, needs little or no introduction because it has been around for more than a decade and can qualify as a 50-room boutique hotel. Not an easy feat to achieve (more so for a hotel), while at the same time offering food that is on the whole of high quality.
Last Sunday, Mother’s Day, found fellow trencherman and I at Chapter One Restaurant at Protea Hotel and our first offering was the soup of the day. This featured roasted bell pepper, with just the right touch of ginger coupled with a scintillating dash of fresh lemon grass. The idea of roasting the bell pepper is novel and can also be used in making hummus. While the East African kachumbari was devoid of chillies, this was not a deal breaker, since freshly chopped chillies were offered on the side with one being able to add to one’s desire. I have always been big on chillies and insisted on their being included in my pasta and the chef on duty did exactly as requested.
There was nothing lacking in the famous Baganda Luwombo and we marvelled at how tender it was, while at the same time having that requisite smoked essence that makes it a great favourite for many. As for the chicken tikka masala, as good as one would expect. However, it was the pork riblets which bowled me over and they were scrumptious as they literally melted in one’s mouth. It is rare to find such delicious pork ribs and I can only marvel at the chef’s ingenuity in how he successfully managed to divvy up this item to perfection.
I would be remiss in not mentioning the Protea pizza Quattro Stagioni (four seasons pizza). This is an assortment of pizza in Italian cuisine that is prepared, in you guessed it, four sections with a myriad of different ingredients. In Italy, each section would represent a particular season of the year. For instance, artichokes signify spring, while tomatoes or basil represent summer, mushrooms represent fall and the ham, prosciutto or olives would represent winter.
Not to be overlooked is the mushroom and spinach quiche which was bursting with flavours and superbly done by chef Okoth making it the perfect meatless offering. While the desserts were all commendable, chocolate fudge pudding which is made with rice flour, eggs and dark chocolate vanilla extract and butter was sinfully delicious. And, the ambrosia fit for the gods!
Starters and Salad
Pasta with fresh peas, bell pepper, basil and sweet chili sauce
East African kachumbari
Mixed green salad
Hawaiian chicken salad
“Toss your own salad platter”
Condiments
Olives; onion rings; lime and mango pickle; gherkins
Dressings
French vinaigrette; cocktail sauce; honey mustard; balsamic vinegar
Breakfast items
Breakfast pastries viz. Mandazi, assorted muffins, croissants, scones and pancakes
Beef sausages
Juice Station
Apple
Sugar cane
Live grill station
Stir fry noodles – chicken, beef and vegetables
Baker’s basket of bread and rolls
A wide selection of freshly baked breads from which to choose
Soup
Roasted bell pepper soup infused with ginger and lemon grass
Main course dishes
Traditional Ugandan beef Luwombo
Tandoori chicken tikka
Mint fresh peas curry
Mushroom & spinach quiche
Assorted Ugandan root vegetables
Vegetable Biryani/steamed rice
Mixed greens
Tilapia cutlets – wet fry
Matooke with ground nut sauce
Our pork riblets
Pizza pass around
Four season (Stagioni) –vegetarian and non vegetarian, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, sun dry tomatoes, mushroom & bacon
Desserts
Strawberry mousse
Multi-layer cake
Vanilla cake
Pineapple upside down cake
Eclairs
Hot dessert
Chocolate fudge pudding
Kid’s corner
Protea fried chicken
Zucchini tempura
French fries
Mac N chess
If you go…
Place: Protea Hotel, Chapter One Restaurant, Acacia Avenue, Kampala
Smoke-Free Zone: Not allowed
Event: Mother’s Day Sunday brunch
Service: Professional and caring
Ambience: A wonderful alfresco setting with an indoor restaurant within the confines of the high end Kololo
Open: Sunday 11am to 4pm
Our rating: Not to be missed
The space: Good layout that allows one decent privacy and they observe Covid-19 SOPs!
The crowd: Well- to-do Ugandans The bar: Coffee, tea, juice, beer, wine, and smoothies
The damage: Buffet at Shs 65,000
Sound level: Good
Parking: Ample and secure
*Note: Ratings are purely the reviewer’s personal reaction to food, ambience and service factoring in the price.