Sinfully delicious treats

Thanks to head chef Marinus Okoth, the splendid four-star Protea Hotel offers a versatile and much to be commended Sunday brunch. The price is comfortable and economical Shs65,000 in a setting that is semi alfresco and fairly spacious. The Protea Hotel in Kololo, needs little or no introduction because it has been around for more than a decade and can qualify as a 50-room boutique hotel. Not an easy feat to achieve (more so for a hotel), while at the same time offering food that is on the whole of high quality.

Last Sunday, Mother’s Day, found fellow trencherman and I at Chapter One Restaurant at Protea Hotel and our first offering was the soup of the day. This featured roasted bell pepper, with just the right touch of ginger coupled with a scintillating dash of fresh lemon grass. The idea of roasting the bell pepper is novel and can also be used in making hummus. While the East African kachumbari was devoid of chillies, this was not a deal breaker, since freshly chopped chillies were offered on the side with one being able to add to one’s desire. I have always been big on chillies and insisted on their being included in my pasta and the chef on duty did exactly as requested.

Mac and cheese, yellow daal.PHOTO/PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

The main course

There was nothing lacking in the famous Baganda Luwombo and we marvelled at how tender it was, while at the same time having that requisite smoked essence that makes it a great favourite for many. As for the chicken tikka masala, as good as one would expect. However, it was the pork riblets which bowled me over and they were scrumptious as they literally melted in one’s mouth. It is rare to find such delicious pork ribs and I can only marvel at the chef’s ingenuity in how he successfully managed to divvy up this item to perfection.

Such fingerlicking treats

I would be remiss in not mentioning the Protea pizza Quattro Stagioni (four seasons pizza). This is an assortment of pizza in Italian cuisine that is prepared, in you guessed it, four sections with a myriad of different ingredients. In Italy, each section would represent a particular season of the year. For instance, artichokes signify spring, while tomatoes or basil represent summer, mushrooms represent fall and the ham, prosciutto or olives would represent winter.

Not to be overlooked is the mushroom and spinach quiche which was bursting with flavours and superbly done by chef Okoth making it the perfect meatless offering. While the desserts were all commendable, chocolate fudge pudding which is made with rice flour, eggs and dark chocolate vanilla extract and butter was sinfully delicious. And, the ambrosia fit for the gods!

East African kachumbari salad. PHOTO/PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

Starters and Salad

Pasta with fresh peas, bell pepper, basil and sweet chili sauce

East African kachumbari

Mixed green salad

Hawaiian chicken salad

“Toss your own salad platter”

Condiments

Olives; onion rings; lime and mango pickle; gherkins

Dressings

French vinaigrette; cocktail sauce; honey mustard; balsamic vinegar

Breakfast items

Breakfast pastries viz. Mandazi, assorted muffins, croissants, scones and pancakes

Beef sausages

Juice Station

Apple

Sugar cane

Live grill station

Stir fry noodles – chicken, beef and vegetables

Baker’s basket of bread and rolls

A wide selection of freshly baked breads from which to choose

Soup

Roasted bell pepper soup infused with ginger and lemon grass

Main course dishes

Traditional Ugandan beef Luwombo

Tandoori chicken tikka

Mint fresh peas curry

Mushroom & spinach quiche

Assorted Ugandan root vegetables

Vegetable Biryani/steamed rice

Mixed greens

Tilapia cutlets – wet fry

Matooke with ground nut sauce

Our pork riblets

Pizza pass around

Four season (Stagioni) –vegetarian and non vegetarian, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, sun dry tomatoes, mushroom & bacon

Desserts

Strawberry mousse

Multi-layer cake

Vanilla cake

Pineapple upside down cake

Eclairs

Hot dessert

Chocolate fudge pudding

Kid’s corner

Protea fried chicken

Zucchini tempura

French fries

Mac N chess

If you go…

Place: Protea Hotel, Chapter One Restaurant, Acacia Avenue, Kampala

Smoke-Free Zone: Not allowed

Event: Mother’s Day Sunday brunch

Service: Professional and caring

Ambience: A wonderful alfresco setting with an indoor restaurant within the confines of the high end Kololo

Open: Sunday 11am to 4pm

Our rating: Not to be missed

The space: Good layout that allows one decent privacy and they observe Covid-19 SOPs!

The crowd: Well- to-do Ugandans The bar: Coffee, tea, juice, beer, wine, and smoothies

The damage: Buffet at Shs 65,000

Sound level: Good

Parking: Ample and secure

*Note: Ratings are purely the reviewer’s personal reaction to food, ambience and service factoring in the price.



